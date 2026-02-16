One in Three Workers in Wales ‘Is Unsatisfied in Their Job’

Disengagement in Wales’ workplaces is mounting and is impacting employees' performance, a new study is warning.

The research, commissioned by national volunteering organisation Royal Voluntary Service, suggests a growing sense of detachment among workers in Wales, with over one in three (38%) now feeling disengaged. 33% go on to report feeling unsatisfied in their job and nearly a fifth (17%) have considered quitting in the last year.

The findings come as Royal Voluntary Service launches GoVo for Business, the UK’s only charity-backed employee volunteering platform.

Developed thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the new tech-for-good platform supports organisations to tackle key workforce challenges – including employee engagement, wellbeing and productivity – by enabling greater participation in volunteering, a proven, yet often overlooked intervention.

Designed in partnership with hundreds of charities, GoVo for Business aims to significantly grow uptake of workplace programmes (currently around one third of the given time is used) – to deliver measurable value for employees, businesses and communities – by making volunteering frictionless, flexible and more suited to modern life.

GoVo for Business opens to corporate users after launching to the public (GoVo.org) last year and at a time when employees say they are feeling under increasing stress.

Key findings from the research suggest:

In the past year, 38% of employees in Wales have become less productive, 44% less engaged and 38% less satisfied

Almost two fifths (35%) of workers feel stressed in their jobs and burnt out

Only 23% of workers say their work feels meaningful citing high workloads making work feel purely task-orientated as the main reason (23%)

More than half of workers in Wales agree having an opportunity to use their skills and expertise for community benefit would increase job satisfaction (58%) and engagement (60%).

Sustainable business advocate, investor and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden said:

“Employee engagement and wellbeing are two of the major cornerstones of a well-functioning business yet can be the hardest to get right. There’s an easy win many employers are missing though: volunteering. It’s proven to improve wellbeing, build connection and skills, and deliver good things for society. “However, simply offering volunteering days isn’t enough – organisations must actively support and make it easy for teams to take them. With so many vital causes needing our help, employee volunteering is an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to make a real difference both inside and outside the organisation.”

Royal Voluntary Service said that 140 million hours went unused last year.

Carole Urey, Chief Revenue Officer, Royal Voluntary Service, said: