One in Five Bosses ‘Not Confident About New Trade Union Rules’

One in five employers lacks the confidence to implement new trade union rules, according to a new survey by workplace expert Acas.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by Acas, asked employers how confident they are making these changes to their organisation's policies and practices.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of employers said they were confident about adapting to the change in law. The survey also found that 20% of bosses were not confident, with 9% of those not at all confident.

From October 2026, the Employment Rights Act introduces new rules to promote the role of trade unions in supporting and representing workers, including:

a new obligation to provide trade union representatives with the means to carry out their duties, such as computer access or a private meeting room

a new right to time off for trade union equality representatives to carry out their duties

a duty for employers to inform workers of their right to join a trade union

a right for trade unions to access workplaces to speak to workers

a simpler process for trade unions to be recognised to negotiate pay and conditions.

Baroness Maggie Jones, Acas Chair, said:

“It is encouraging that most employers are confident about adapting to new trade union rules that are coming in October, but our poll reveals that one in five is not. “When trade unions and employers work together, they can help build trust, prevent disputes and contribute to healthy productive workplaces.

“Getting to grips with the changes early can help organisations prevent costly disputes from happening. The new rules can help foster positive working relationships, and Acas has training and free advice on the changes.”

Earlier this year Acas consulted on a revised Code of Practice on time off for trade union duties and activities.

The new draft Code aims to set out guidance on good practice that will aid and improve the effectiveness of relationships between employers and trade unions by:

encouraging problem solving and early resolution of workplace disputes

building trust and boosting good workplace relations

improving communication and encouraging constructive dialogue between employers and trade unions

encouraging a culture of mutual respect and contributing to healthier and more productive organisations

Acas is continually updating its advice to reflect all the new upcoming changes in the Employment Rights Act as they take effect.