19 September 2025

OGI

Ogi CEO Announces Departure

Ben Allwright, a founding member and CEO of Ogi, has announced his decision to move on from the role.

He will hand the baton to colleague and co-founder, Sally-Anne Skinner, who currently holds the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at the Welsh-based full fibre broadband provider.

The firm said that from the beginning Ben saw Ogi as a company that would revolutionise the telecommunications industry in Wales by delivering innovative fibre infrastructure and essential services, positively impacting Welsh communities, businesses and economies.

Ben said:

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at Ogi and would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the entire Ogi community – including employees, partners, investors, and customers. Looking ahead, I envision a bright future for Ogi, with continued innovation, operational excellence and customer experience at the forefront.

 

“I leave Ogi in capable hands and well-positioned to adapt to the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape and to seize new opportunities that will arise. As for my own future, I am excited to explore new challenges and contribute to the industry in different ways, while staying firmly embedded in the vibrant community that defines the sector.”

Sally-Anne joined Ogi in 2020 as CRO and over the past five years she has played a leading role in shaping the business’s commercial strategy. This has included designing and delivering the go-to-market strategy across all channels, launching digital e-commerce and self-serve platforms, and taking on CMO responsibilities to integrate brand, communications and acquisition marketing.

Sally-Anne said:

“Having spent the last five years helping to shape and drive Ogi’s success as CRO, I am excited and energised to step into my new role. I look forward to leading the next phase of our journey, with a clear focus on accelerating growth and delivering strong financial performance, whilst keeping customer centricity at the heart of our strategy.”



