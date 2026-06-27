Ofgem Boosts Long Duration Storage to Secure More Homegrown Energy

Ofgem has marked a significant step forward in the development of long duration electricity storage (LDES) in Great Britain, moving the programme from eligibility assessment into the next phase of project selection.

Following a rigorous eligibility assessment process, a Minded‑to-Decision list has been published, with Ofgem setting out which projects have been provisionally selected to receive support under the LDES cap and floor scheme.

Ofgem has identified 16 projects creating an LDES portfolio which is anticipated to reduce costs by alleviating pressure on transmission and distribution networks and minimising the need for costly investment in new infrastructure or constraint management.

The selected projects comprise four technologies – pumped storage hydro (PSH), compressed air energy storage (CAES), lithium-ion batteries and vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) – and are geographically spread across Scotland and England, with one proposed VRFB project selected in North Wales.

LDES refers to energy storage systems that can store and release electricity for long periods, defined as eight hours or more. These systems help balance the supply and demand of electricity, especially when using renewable energy sources like wind and solar, which can be unpredictable.

Ofgem will now gather stakeholder views on the proposed decisions to ensure they deliver the best outcomes and value for money for business and consumers.

Akshay Kaul, Director General for Infrastructure at Ofgem, said:

“Ofgem is creating the right infrastructure for renewable energy to thrive and improve our energy security and reduce reliance on global gas markets. “It’s fantastic to see such a wide range of technologies coming forward. This takes us a step closer towards the long-duration energy storage we need in a clean power system to maintain secure supply during periods of cold, hot, still or cloudy weather when solar or wind power output may be low.”

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, said:

“Forty years after the country's last pumped storage facility, this government is getting Britain building again. “The lesson from the conflict in Iran is clear: Britain cannot afford to remain at the mercy of volatile fossil fuel markets and leave families exposed to the next price shock. “That is why we are further and faster in delivering the clean power mission by rolling out a new generation of pumped hydro storage and state-of-the-art batteries – making more of the clean, homegrown power we already produce, cutting waste, lowering bills and strengthening our energy security.”

The consultation will remain open until August 7, with final determinations expected later this year. Unsuccessful projects may have the opportunity to participate in further selection windows – the design of which Ofgem expect to consult upon later this year – or proceed as merchant projects.

Ofgem is now seeking views from industry participants, consumer groups and other stakeholders on the Minded‑to Decisions. Feedback will inform the regulator’s final determination on which projects will be selected to receive cap and floor support.