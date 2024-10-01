Offshore Wind Energy a ‘£12bn a Year UK Investment Opportunity’

The UK is sitting on a £12 billion a year investment opportunity to develop offshore wind, with a highly skilled domestic workforce and world-class engineering capability to win wind energy development work abroad.

Speaking at the 2024 Celtic Sea FLOW (Floating Offshore Wind) summit held at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) director Katy Heidenreich outlined how OEUK members are building 13GW of the UK Government’s production target of 55GW of wind energy by 2030. She also spoke about the need to pull together investors and businesses with the capacity to make the energy production target a reality.

The Celtic Sea is earmarked for 4.5GW of this floating offshore wind electricity production. The conference was focused on how best to establish the network and the necessary sophisticated supply chain to transport the new energy supply to industrial and population centres elsewhere in the UK.

The vast expanses of open sea around the UK are a natural resource that puts the UK second only to China in terms of offshore wind energy capacity, says OEUK.

Much of the huge upsurge is being achieved through the new generation of super-sized floating offshore wind turbines sited up to 100 miles off the east coast of Scotland, known as the ScotWind project. Alongside them is a further project known as INTOG – Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas – which is designed to use wind energy to power oil and gas platforms in the seas off the Scottish coast.

Katy Heidenreich said: