Official Opening for Wales’ Only Working Windmill

Wales’ only working windmill – Melin Llynon – has been officially handed over to its custodian.

The windmill is now one of Anglesey’s best attractions and its grand opening also saw it being officially handed over to Richard Holt.

Mr Holt agreed that proceeds from the event will go towards the Rhyd y Llan appeal for the Eisteddfod yr Urdd, which is hosted by Ynys Môn in 2026.

Anglesey County Council Chairman, Councillor Glyn Haynes, said:

“This special day represents the culmination of a significant period of work between Mr Richard Holt and officers from the county council – with the support and expertise of Cadarn Consulting Engineers and Grosvenor Construction Ltd. “It also shows the county council's commitment towards collaboration – one of our key values. Collaboration has been vital in this project which has preserved a piece of history and heritage for future generations – despite the significant financial challenges faced by local government. “By working together, we have ensured that Melin Llynon remains the only operating windmill in Wales. Thank you to our staff and partners – and of course to Richard Holt – I wish him the very best of luck with his future endeavours.”

Melin Llynon was managed by the county council as one of the island’s main tourist attractions until 2019. By then, the mill required attention to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

The council agreed to undertake the necessary repairs to maintain the mill’s status ‘as the only working mill left in Wales’. Between 2022 and 2023 Cadarn Consulting Engineers and Grosvenor Construction Ltd completed the repairs as part of the Council’s North Anglesey Regeneration programme.

With funding secured from several sources – including £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – the work was completed with no financial implications for Anglesey taxpayers. The mill will generate income for the council moving forward.

County Council Leader, Councillor Gary Pritchard, added:

“Significant work has been undertaken over the last two years to secure Melin Llynon’s future. It is now in Richard’s hands thanks to a 25-year lease, and we wish him every success on his new venture. “He has already worked tirelessly to raise the profile of the site, turning Melin Llynon into a world-renowned attraction. “It's great to see a local resident succeed with a venture which has also boosted the community and the Island. As a county council, we are delighted to be able to play a small part in supporting it as this exciting journey continues into the future.”

Richard Holt said: