Office Workers Raise More Than £1,300 for Cancer Charity

Staff at the St Mellons head office of a UK-wide health and social care provider have raised more than £1,300 for charity after taking part in a number of fundraising events throughout 2019.

Office workers at Shaw healthcare, which is headquartered in South Wales and has more than 75 registered care services across the UK, raised money for Breast Cancer Now with a series of dress-down days, raffles and more.

In total, £1307.24 was raised for the charity, which provides support services across the UK by working closely with local volunteers and fundraisers.

Louise Bendon, office manager at Shaw healthcare in St Mellons, said,

“This is a charity close to many people’s hearts here at Shaw and we are only too pleased to help in any way we can. “We set ourselves a target of raising £1,000 in a year, so to not only reach this but surpass it was a huge bonus. We hope it will have a positive impact on those who benefit from the services the charity offers.”

The money raised can cover the costs of four people who have had breast cancer treatment to take part in the charity’s ‘Moving Forward’ course, supporting people in the weeks after their hospital treatment has ended.

Rachael Power, community fundraising manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: