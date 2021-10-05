Office Christmas Parties Go Deep Underground in Mid Wales

Businesses are being offered a unique venue for their Christmas parties this year as festivities are set to go underground in Mid Wales.

Award-winning Corris Mine Explorers at Corris, near Machynlleth – www.corrismineexplorers.co.uk – is launching Underground Christmas Explorations in an abandoned Welsh slate mine.

The explorations will be individually tailored and can include underground, adrenaline-pumping activities with ropes, ladders, climbing and scrambling around or something a little more sedate with a fascinating tour of the abandoned slate mine and its explosive history.

The attraction says there will be lots of festive fun thrown in too.

Mark Waite, mine guide, said:

“Our vast underground caverns, hand dug by Victorian slate miners, provide a perfect setting to escape the workplace and enjoy some festive fun. “Each Christmas exploration will be bespoke but adventure, fun and a safe environment are 100% guaranteed. This year has been tough and we wanted to provide a safe, fun space for staff teams to be rewarded this Christmas.”

The Underground Christmas Explorations can be arranged for an hour, two hours or half a day and are available to book from now until Christmas.

Individually tailored trips are available for a minimum of six explorers up to a team of 40. To arrange a bespoke Christmas Exploration, contact Mark Waite 01650 511720.