Oakwood Care Group Expands with Multi-Million-Pound Backing from Development Bank of Wales

Oakwood Care Group has completed the acquisition of Forest Gate Healthcare, adding three care homes and 105 bedrooms to its portfolio following a multi-million-pound funding package from the Development Bank of Wales.

The funding has been provided through the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund. It means that Oakwood Care Group takes ownership of Oakdale Manor, a 31-bed care home in Blackwood; Ty Ross Care Home, a 38-bed care home in Treorchy; and Woffington House, a 36-bed care home in Tredegar.

The deal significantly expands the group’s presence in Wales, increasing its workforce to approximately 200 people from around 70. It also strengthens Oakwood Care Group’s ability to provide residential care across multiple communities while safeguarding jobs and supporting future investment in care provision.

Founded by Chief Executive Officer Kuljit Grewal, Oakwood Care Group has built a reputation for acquiring and improving care homes while maintaining a strong focus on quality of care, resident wellbeing and community engagement. The senior leadership team includes Finance Director Jacqueline Adams-Hooker, Group General Manager Pram Grewal and Operations Manager Nishaan Grewal.

The group’s portfolio now spans five care homes across Wales, including Bryngwy Care Home in Powys and Williamston Nursing Home in Pembrokeshire, alongside the three newly acquired homes.

The Development Bank of Wales has supported Oakwood Care Group throughout its growth journey. In 2024, the Wales Flexible Investment Fund provided a loan to support the purchase of Williamston Nursing Home, and in 2025 a further loan to facilitate the purchase of Bryngwy Care Home.

JCP Solicitors’ Corporate and Commercial Property teams, advised Oakwood Care Group on the Forest Gate Healthcare acquisition.

Kuljit Grewal, Chief Executive Officer of Oakwood Care Group, said:

“This acquisition is a major milestone for Oakwood Care Group and reflects our long-term commitment to providing high-quality care across Wales. “Our focus has always been on people first. These are not simply care facilities; they are homes for residents and important parts of their local communities. We are looking forward to working with residents, families and staff across Oakdale Manor, Ty Ross and Woffington House to build on the excellent care already being delivered. “The support of the Development Bank of Wales has been invaluable throughout our growth journey. Strong, long-term partnerships give businesses like ours the confidence to invest, grow and continue improving services in a rapidly changing care environment. This investment places us in a strong position to continue supporting communities and strengthening care provision across Wales.”

Richard Easton, Portfolio Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“Oakwood Care Group has established a strong track record of successfully acquiring and developing care homes while maintaining a clear focus on quality care and resident outcomes. “This acquisition represents a significant step forward for the business, safeguarding employment, increasing its reach across Wales and supporting the delivery of high-quality care services to more communities. We are pleased to continue supporting the group as it builds on its success and creates a platform for future growth.”

Betsan Powell, Director at JCP Solicitors, said:

“This acquisition for Oakwood Care Group represents a significant investment in the Welsh care sector and demonstrates Oakwood’s ambition to build a high-quality care group with strong community roots across Wales. Providing tailored legal advice and guidance from both our Corporate and Commercial Property teams, we were delighted to work closely with the Development Bank of Wales on the deal and we are proud to get such a positive outcome for Oakwood Care Group.”

Financed by Welsh Government, the £500 million Wales Flexible Investment Fund supports Welsh businesses with terms of up to 15 years. Loans, mezzanine finance, and equity investments are available from £25,000 to £10 million.