NZIW Partners with Techniquest to Build STEM Skills for Net Zero Careers

Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW) has announced a new partnership with science discovery centre Techniquest to help young people across Wales step into clean energy careers.

The partnership will create opportunities for students of all ages to explore the world of clean energy — from early engagement in primary schools to real-world experiences for older learners. By connecting young people with inspiring activities, role models, and pathways into science, technology, engineering, and clean energy, the collaboration aims to nurture curiosity, raise aspirations, and build the skills needed for one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK.

The partnership supports UK Government plans to create a ‘Clean Power Army’ and comes on the back of a 10.1% growth in the total economic value of the net zero and energy industries since 2023 — with average wages 15% higher than the national standard.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, said:

“As we navigate the journey to net zero, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero predicts that one in five jobs will be affected by changes in skills demand. That places an obligation on us — as industry, educators, and policymakers — to make sure young people are not left behind but placed at the forefront of this transition. “This partnership is a tangible step in that direction. By working with Techniquest and our industry partners, we’re creating an ecosystem where young people can access real experience, understand the opportunities ahead of them, and develop the skills they need to succeed. This isn’t just about building careers — it’s about building confidence, equity, and momentum in Wales’ clean energy future.”

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest, said:

“At Techniquest, we believe that science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) should be accessible, inclusive, and inspiring for everyone. This partnership with NZIW reflects our shared commitment to building a future where all young people, especially those from underserved communities, are equipped and empowered to take on the challenges of a changing world. “Through immersive, hands-on experiences and real-life industry connections, we aim to spark curiosity, build confidence, and help young people see themselves in future STEM careers — especially in vital sectors like clean energy. We know that we can’t achieve this alone. That’s why partnerships like this one are so important: when organisations work together with us, we can remove barriers, create meaningful opportunities, and inspire the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and change-makers.”

The announcement builds on the momentum of NZIW’s EmpowerCymru conference, which was held at Techniquest earlier this year. The event brought industry, educators and policymakers together to explore how Wales can scale up its low-carbon industrial future while delivering wider economic and social benefits.

Following the conference, NZIW donated a legacy artwork to Techniquest, created at the event by visual facilitator, Fran O’Hara of Scarlet Design.

The piece — a live-drawn mind-map capturing key ideas and conversations from EmpowerCymru — reflects the collaborative energy of the event, and reinforces NZIW’s commitment to nurturing STEM talent and advancing the Industrial Strategy for Wales. It will be displayed at Techniquest as an ongoing source of inspiration for future generations exploring careers in science, technology and sustainability.

Another key output of the conference was the mini-hackathon — where delegates worked together to explore how Wales can accelerate its low-carbon industrial future in ways that deliver both economic and social value.

One of the strongest calls to action from this activity was the need to create more visible, hands-on pathways into clean energy careers for young people. This new partnership with Techniquest is NZIW’s first response to that challenge — turning ideas from the mini-hackathon into action.

NZIW is taking several other actions to drive forward a just and practical transition. Work is already underway to map the sustainability and decarbonisation ecosystem in South Wales, helping users connect with net zero services and support. NZIW has also convened the first Industry Wales/NZIW Skills Group to shape a hydrogen skills framework under the Hydrogen Skills Alliance.

Ben continued: