NuStaff Welcomes New Branch Manager to Drive Growth in Cwmbran

Recruitment agency NuStaff has announced the appointment of Matt Bowles as branch manager for its Cwmbran office.

With over 12 years of experience in the recruitment industry, Matt brings a wealth of expertise in managing teams and supporting a diverse portfolio of clients, the firm said. His career has been built on a strong foundation of developing long-term client relationships, delivering consistent service, and ensuring a positive experience for both employers and candidates throughout the recruitment journey.

Dave Matthews, Managing Director at NuStaff, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Matt Bowles to the business. With an impressive track record in recruitment across South Wales, Matt joins the team to support the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering outstanding recruitment solutions to clients and candidates alike. “His skills and emphasis on delivering a first-class service align perfectly with our approach to recruitment, and his experience within the industry will be a significant asset as we continue to scale our services and strengthen our partnerships across multiple sectors. “This appointment reflects NuStaff’s strategic focus on investing in top talent and reinforcing its position as a trusted recruitment partner for businesses across South Wales and beyond.”

Matt said: