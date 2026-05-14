NuStaff MD Wins Wales Director of the Year Award for Small Business

Dave Matthews, Managing Director of NuStaff, has been named winner of the Wales Director of the Year Awards 2026 – Small Business.

The award from the Institute of Directors (IoD) recognises directors who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and governance while delivering sustainable commercial success.

The category recognises: “The business that can show outstanding initiative, boldness and imagination in enterprise, sustainability, as well as sound management practice, good corporate governance and commercial success.”

The award follows a transformational period for NuStaff under Matthews' leadership following a successful management buyout in 2024. Since then, the business has experienced significant growth, with turnover increasing over 135% from 2023 to 2025, alongside the launch of the Vester Group and the expansion of specialist recruitment and HR advisory services across the wider group structure.

Throughout this growth, Matthews has prioritised ethical leadership, governance, stakeholder engagement and long-term sustainability, embedding a people-first culture across the organisation while diversifying services to meet changing client demands.

Dave Matthews said:

“I am absolutely delighted and deeply honoured to receive the Wales Director of the Year Award 2026 for Small Business. “To be recognised by the Institute of Directors is incredibly special and something I am genuinely proud of. This award reflects not only my own leadership journey, but the pride, hard work, commitment and resilience of the entire NuStaff team and fantastic team culture across the wider Vester Group during a period of major transformation and growth. “We have worked extremely hard to build a business centred around integrity, quality, strong governance and long-term relationships. I firmly believe commercial success should never come at the expense of culture, ethics or people, and this recognition reinforces the importance of values-led leadership. This is just the start. I'm excited about the future, and I guarantee there's more to come. “I would also like to thank my fellow IoD finalist and business guide, Simon Goldsworthy. His direction and experience have been paramount to our current success, and also to the generous sponsors, Bowen Eldridge, for supporting this prestigious category and celebrating business leadership across Wales.”

Head Judge Alys Smith praised Matthews' leadership, strategic vision and commercial achievements, saying: