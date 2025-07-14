NuStaff Celebrates Record Growth and Financial Milestone

Recruitment business NuStaff is celebrating a landmark 12 months following a successful Management Buy Out (MBO), reporting a 92% growth in revenue and the early repayment of its Development Bank of Wales loan six years ahead of schedule.

The deal, completed in 2024, was supported and advised on by dealmaking business GS Verde Group. Since then, NuStaff has expanded its client base, scaled operations, and invested in new talent to meet increasing demand across its core markets.

The original MBO allowed the management team to take full control of the business, unlocking new potential and setting the stage for accelerated growth.

Dave Matthews, Director of NuStaff, said: