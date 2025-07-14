NuStaff Celebrates Record Growth and Financial Milestone

Recruitment business NuStaff is celebrating a landmark 12 months following a successful Management Buy Out (MBO), reporting a 92% growth in revenue and the early repayment of its Development Bank of Wales loan six years ahead of schedule.
The deal, completed in 2024, was supported and advised on by dealmaking business GS Verde Group. Since then, NuStaff has expanded its client base, scaled operations, and invested in new talent to meet increasing demand across its core markets.
The original MBO allowed the management team to take full control of the business, unlocking new potential and setting the stage for accelerated growth.
Dave Matthews, Director of NuStaff, said:
“When we completed the MBO, we had a clear vision to grow the business in a sustainable and ambitious way. To have achieved 92% growth in just 12 months and to repay our Development Bank of Wales loan six years early is something we are incredibly proud of. This is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the strong foundation the MBO gave us. We are grateful to GS Verde Group for their expertise and guidance throughout the deal process.”