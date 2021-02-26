Nursery Doubles Number of Childcare Sites in Welsh Capital

The Green Giraffe Day Nursery Ltd is expanding in Cardiff thanks to additional funding from Development Bank of Wales.

The popular childcare company which already had two nurseries in the city, has opened an additional two.

As an existing customer of the Development Bank, the business received a £100,000 follow-on loan to meet growing demand for their services. The new daycare settings are based at the Parade in Roath and Radnor Road in Canton. They join the two original nurseries in Cardiff Bay and Cathedral Road.

Green Giraffe offers fully organic food to all children attending and uses a blend of Montessori methods combined with the Early Years Foundation Stage to support a learning-through-play environment. The nursery offers childcare services from birth to six years old.

Nursery Director Andrea Mccormack said:

“We feel fortunate to be able to grow our business with the opening of our two new sites during the Covid 19 pandemic thanks to the support of the Development Bank of Wales. We’re delighted by the support of our customers for our nurturing and play-focused learning environment. We seek to provide all children in our care with a varied and balanced learning programme. Our approach has proved extremely popular and, after working closely with our Portfolio Executive Richard at the Development Bank it became clear that 2020 was the year for us to expand our Green Giraffe family with the opening of two new nurseries.”

Portfolio Executive Richard Jenkins at the Development Bank of Wales has been working with Andrea and her team to support Green Giraffe’s growth. He said:

“The Green Giraffe, led by Andrea, offers a modern, supportive learning environment for young children. There has been constant demand for places at Green Giraffe, and as a result, an opportunity to expand and grow the business. Andrea identified two possible new sites within Cardiff, and we were happy to support them with further funding to help renovate the new sites. Both sites are now open and providing care to children across Cardiff. At the Development Bank, we work closely with our existing customers to identify opportunities to grow their business and support that with follow-on funding. Every business is assigned a portfolio executive who works with them over the course of their relationship with us.”

Funding for the deal came from the Wales Business Fund, part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.