Nu-Staff Strikes Gold with New Non-Executive Director

Following a successful management buy-out earlier this summer, Nu-Staff, a leading recruitment agency operating across South Wales and the West of England, is excited to announce the appointment of Simon Goldsworthy as Non-Executive Director. This strategic appointment will strengthen the team as the business move into a new chapter.

Simon Goldsworthy, a prominent figure in the South Wales business community, brings with him a wealth of experience from a distinguished 40-year career. Notably, Simon has served as UK HR Director for major companies including Hitachi, Grundig, and Thomson/Technicolor. He is currently a Principal Consultant at GS Verde Group, who played a crucial role in assisting Nu-Staff with their recent management buy-out. Simon will continue in his role at GS Verde Group while taking on his new responsibilities at Nu-Staff.

In his new position, Simon will focus on business strategy and governance, leveraging his extensive expertise to support the Nu-Staff management team in achieving their ambitious goals.

Simon Goldsworthy commented:

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Nu-Staff and Managing Director Dave Matthews, for many years. I am thrilled to accept this Non-Executive Director role because I am confident in the company’s integrity and its commitment to building on 30 years of successful history. Following the management buy-out, the Directors are eager to elevate Nu-Staff to new heights, and I am excited to contribute my knowledge and support to this exciting journey.”

Dave Matthews, Managing Director of Nu-Staff, added: