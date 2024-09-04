People & Skills  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev-Bank-leaderboard-Young-Entrepreneaurs
BNW-2024-profile-page-340x600px
Dev-Bank-sidebar-Young-Entrepreneaurs
4 September 2024
Appointments

Nu-Staff Strikes Gold with New Non-Executive Director

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Following a successful management buy-out earlier this summer, Nu-Staff, a leading recruitment agency operating across South Wales and the West of England, is excited to announce the appointment of Simon Goldsworthy as Non-Executive Director. This strategic appointment will strengthen the team as the business move into a new chapter.

Simon Goldsworthy, a prominent figure in the South Wales business community, brings with him a wealth of experience from a distinguished 40-year career. Notably, Simon has served as UK HR Director for major companies including Hitachi, Grundig, and Thomson/Technicolor. He is currently a Principal Consultant at GS Verde Group, who played a crucial role in assisting Nu-Staff with their recent management buy-out. Simon will continue in his role at GS Verde Group while taking on his new responsibilities at Nu-Staff.

In his new position, Simon will focus on business strategy and governance, leveraging his extensive expertise to support the Nu-Staff management team in achieving their ambitious goals.

Simon Goldsworthy commented:

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Nu-Staff and Managing Director Dave Matthews, for many years. I am thrilled to accept this Non-Executive Director role because I am confident in the company’s integrity and its commitment to building on 30 years of successful history. Following the management buy-out, the Directors are eager to elevate Nu-Staff to new heights, and I am excited to contribute my knowledge and support to this exciting journey.”

Dave Matthews, Managing Director of Nu-Staff, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Simon Goldsworthy to Nu-staff as Non-Executive Director. His extensive experience in business strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our position in the market. Simon’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence as we embark on this new phase of our development.”


Columns & Features:
Guest Author
19 August 2024

School’s Out – But Not Just for the Holidays
NTfW
15 August 2024

The Important Contributions School Leavers Make to Businesses
People / Skills
26 July 2024

Using AI to Revolutionise Human Resources
Wrexham University
25 July 2024

Degree Apprenticeships – A Fusion of Learning and Work

More People/Skills Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //