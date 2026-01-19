NTFW Conference to Spotlight Senedd Election and New Apprenticeship Programme

May's Senedd election and the development of a new Apprenticeship Programme for Wales will be on the agenda when work-based learning practitioners gather for their annual conference in March.

‘Shaping Skills for a New Era’ is the theme of the conference organised by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW), which represents work-based learning providers across the country, at Cardiff City Stadium on March 10.

“The strength of our sector lies in collaboration,” said Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director. “By bringing providers, employers and stakeholders together, we can design a future-ready apprenticeship programme that responds to industry needs, supports learners from every background, and builds a resilient workforce for a changing world.”

There will be speakers from Medr, the tertiary education regulator in Wales, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, Cavendish Cymru, conference headline sponsor Agored Cymru, and City & Guilds.

Cavendish Cymru will preview how the Senedd will change following the May 7 election, review recent polling and speculate about the likely composition of the new Welsh Government.

“Agored Cymru is delighted to continue its headline sponsorship of the NTFW Conference,” said Darren Howells, Agored Cymru chief executive. “By creating world class bilingual vocational qualifications and apprenticeship frameworks, it is our aim to drive economic growth and ensure the future skills needs in Wales are met through engagement, foresight and innovation. “We are proud to work with such committed and passionate providers to ensure individuals, whatever their background or circumstances, have the knowledge and skills to achieve their career aspirations and to contribute to a prosperous and thriving economy.”

Delegates will also be able to participate in a series of eight workshops, including the future Apprenticeship Programme for Wales, which is due to start in August 2027, which will be run by Medr. They will hear about key projects that are shaping the programme to be more responsive when addressing skills priorities for a changing economy.

In their workshop, Qualifications Wales will explore how to build meaningful, sustained relationships with employers, so that post-16 vocational regulated qualifications are matched to the evolving skills needed.

Resilient Futures Coach will lead an interactive workshop, giving practitioners a set of resilience-boosting tools they can use for themselves and with their learners, while Careers Wales will explore how impartial careers guidance empowers young people to make informed decisions about their future.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshapes skills across Wales, apprenticeships are on the frontline. Jisc’s workshop theme is ‘AI and skills for the future Welsh workforce’.

The Education Workforce Council will explore the role of professional registration and regulation in work-based learning, Estyn will explore literacy and numeracy skills support for apprentices and Regional Skills Partnership chairs will share the latest regional intelligence, emerging skills priorities and future plans.

Bookings are now open for the conference. Early discounts are available for online bookings received before February 13 at https://www.ntfw.org/events/ntfw-conference-2026/ . A range of sponsorship packages is also available at https://www.ntfw.org/events/conference-sponsorship-2026/