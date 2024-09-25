NTFW Calls on First Minister to Restore Apprenticeship Funding

The National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) is calling on First Minister Eluned Morgan to restore the 14% funding cut made by the Welsh Government to its flagship Apprenticeship Programme.

In the joint letter to the First Minister, Lisa Mytton, the NTFW’s Strategic Director and Dr Barry Walters, chair of ColegauCymru Strategic Work-based Learning and Employability Group, emphasised the “critical role” apprenticeships play in developing a skilled workforce.

The letter states that serious concerns raised by employers, the CBI and FSB about the scale of the funding cut are now coming to fruition.

They say that the cuts had:

reduced opportunities for young people;

Increased strain on employers;

Impacted key parts of the economy and the public sector;

Negatively impacted learning providers’ professional workforce;

Impacted Health and Social Care and Public Services specifically.

Despite cross party support in the Senedd, the Welsh Government went ahead with the “unprecedented” 14% funding cut for 2024-25, resulting in long-term economic implications for Wales, say the letter’s authors.

“Given these significant impacts, it is vital that we move towards the restoration of funding to the apprenticeship budget in the rest of this Senedd term,” the letter states. “Further cuts would be deeply damaging. “By restoring funding and continuing to focus on pathways into work, we can ensure that apprenticeships remain a Welsh Government flagship programme and continue to play a vital role in supporting government priorities, such as reducing unemployment, promoting social mobility and fostering economic development. “We are confident that with your leadership, we can work together to restore and enhance our apprenticeship programmes, providing young people with the opportunities they need to succeed and contributing to the overall wellbeing of our society. “The Apprenticeship Programme helps to create a more equal Wales, drives sustainable economic growth and underpins many of our key public services, such as the NHS. “A less skilled workforce will inevitably lead to decreased productivity, lower wages and reduced economic growth. Investing in apprenticeships is an investment in our future prosperity.”

The NTFW is the voice of work-based learning providers across Wales and works to champion their needs.

“Our recent engagement with policymakers has focused on advocating for sustainable funding and regulatory support to enhance apprenticeship programmes,” said Lisa. “NTFW is strengthening partnerships with industry leaders to enhance the quality and relevance of apprenticeships. Our collaboration with businesses aims to align training with workforce needs, ensuring that apprentices acquire the skills that employers are seeking. “As we move forward, NTFW remains dedicated to supporting our members through advocacy, resources and collaboration. We invite feedback and ideas from members on how we work together to strengthen the apprenticeship landscape.”

She thanked NTFW members for their continued commitment to excellence in apprenticeship training and said they were making a significant impact to Wales’ future workforce.

NTFW Commissioned Contractor Holders and ColegauCymru representatives recently met teams from Medr – which since August has been responsible for funding and regulating the tertiary education and research sector in Wales – and Welsh Government staff responsible for apprenticeships and employability programmes to discuss collaborative work and future challenges.

Earlier this month September a Cross Party Group meeting on Apprenticeships was held in partnership with ColegauCymru. NTFW Board members and college principals questioned Simon Pirotte, Medr chief executive, and his team about new ways of working, funding, contracting and the future of skills and apprenticeships.

Forthcoming events include an NTFW breakfast seminar with stakeholders in November.