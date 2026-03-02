Novem Ensemble Bring Welsh Stories to the Stage in a Bright Slapstick Show

Novem Ensemble has announced the London premiere of the new play, “Pews At Ten”, debuting at The Space from March 5th to 7th.

Pews at Ten, written by Nia Brooks and directed by Isabelle Klein, is a slapstick comedy surrounding the lives of three elderly Welsh women in their small hometown, Tyddewi, otherwise known as “St Davids”.

The production is being held in collaboration with Wales Week London.

“I grew up singing in St Davids Cathedral choir, and every day I would see all these women I knew and loved and watched them chat before the service, and I was always fascinated by what they were talking about and if others had heard their stories. These real characters were so naturally big I wanted to curate a story not just about them but for them, and those that recognised them,” said Nia Brooks.

Nia Brooks' choral singing experience is sewn into the production with original choral Tom Jones hits.

The first production was developed in East 15’s Contemporary Theatre Course under the guidance of professional clown, director and mentor Uri Roodner and award-winning writer Chris Brett Bailey. Pews at Ten premiered professionally at Theatr Guayn in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, to a sold-out audience and all 5* reviews from an anonymous form.

In their upcoming production, they will be adapting fringe accessibility measures, including visual impairment guides and written guides for the hearing impaired.