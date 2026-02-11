Northwood Acquires Kimberly-Clark Sites in North Wales

The shareholders and directors of Northwood have announced that they have acquired the complete mill and converting facility of the Coleshill site of Kimberly-Clark (K-C) as well as the Flint site of K-C Personal Care.

K-C and Northwood have completed the agreement on the sale and purchase of the 98-acre site, which consists of a 30,000-tonne tissue mill, a tissue converting plant for both rolled and folded products, a National Distribution Centre and the Flint factory, which is equipped with state of the art converting equipment to produce environmentally friendly and compliant wet wipe products.

Operating as Northwood Tissue (Flint) Ltd, the site will be integrated with Northwood’s Away from Home (AfH) and Consumer Divisions.

With its location and size, the site will complement Northwood’s existing business and facilitate further growth, it said.

The Tissue Mill and the site will expand Northwood’s capabilities in the Away from Home and Consumer markets, enabling the business to extend its existing product ranges and widen its value chain.

The transaction, which is now completed, means that all systems needed are being aligned for a phased startup. Northwood will commence a recruitment drive to create a significant number of job opportunities in the local area.

Paul Fecher, founder and Chairman of Northwood, said: