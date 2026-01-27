North Wales Village Gets Mobile Signal for the First Time

A North Wales village has reliable mobile connectivity for the first time after EE built a new mobile mast nearby.

The 600 residents of Penmachno, situated in the Machno Valley, a few miles south of Betws-y-Coed, had been part of the “forgotten” four per cent of the UK that is without reliable mobile signal from any operator.

Residents had to travel to nearby villages to make phone calls, struggled with organising home deliveries of food and medication, and had restricted access to secure online banking and other digital services.

EE, with the support of Bro Machno Community Council, has built a new mobile mast at the edge of a forest on the slopes of the Machno Valley, providing fast and reliable 4G connectivity to the village, as well as signal for the emergency services as part of the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network.

“We’ve always been 100 per cent behind the mast and that has helped our journey to where we are today, with a mast in the forest and signal for everybody,” said Daniel Tomos, Clerk of Bro Machno Community Council.

Greg McCall, Chief Security and Networks Officer at BT Group, added:

“As part of our work to connect the unconnected, we’re going further and faster than anyone else to ensure every rural community in the UK has the reliable connectivity they need. There is more to do to completely eradicate the UK’s digital divide but our collaboration with the local residents of Penmachno is a shining example of what can be achieved when mobile operators and communities work together to tackle the issue head on.”

Being in the heart of Eryri National Park means Penmachno attracts a lot of tourists, including hikers and mountain bikers.

Residents David and Emma Dallimore, who regularly ride Penmachno’s mountain bike trails, believe the additional safety offered by reliable mobile signal will encourage more people to visit the area.

They said:

“Safety was quite a concern for people coming into the area because there was no mobile reception. If people were injured, particularly if they were out riding on their own, there was no way of getting hold of anyone to help. The fact it is now safer is a very good thing for all of us.”

They added that the new mobile connectivity will enable them to use more sustainable technology, including a smart meter and EV charging point, saying:

“There are people that we know in the village that have got mobile reception for the very first time and are chuffed to bits. It’s important for mobile operators to come to places like this and offer what the rest of the country has, as it enables us to contribute and live and work in the way people in more urban areas can.”

Paul Huckstep is co-owner of Benar Cottages, a local holiday-let business offering stays in 16th century cottages overlooking the surrounding valley. The new mobile connectivity is having a positive impact on his customers, many of whom come to explore Penmachno’s forest and river walks, as well as its natural scenery, he said.

“Now that we’ve got the mobile mast, it will make running our business easier. In the past we have had guests leave us negative reviews because of the lack of mobile phone service, but now all that has gone away. Guests can arrive, open their phones when they get here, find out where they are staying on-site, and keep in contact with everyone they need to,” he said.

Owen Davis is a father of four and has lived in Penmachno for more than 25 years. He said:

“Having a mobile network here in the village is making an immediate difference to everyone who lives here, helping them feel that they have the same opportunities as other places. When I think of my family and particularly my younger children, it’s reassuring to be able to track them using tools like Find my iPhone and just know where they are, as we don’t want to restrict them when we live in such a lovely area.”

Owen is also a co-ordinator for Penmachno’s new Community Hub – the village’s old memorial hall which has been renovated into a community space running events, fitness classes, and skills sessions for all ages.

He believes the new connectivity will also help support the local economy while bringing the tight-knit community even closer together.

Owen said:

“One of the opportunities we’re exploring with the Community Hub is starting a monthly local producers' market for people to sell their eggs and fresh vegetables. The opportunity to be able to use the mobile signal to take online card payments will be a benefit to us.”

Research from analysts at Farrpoint examining the impact of mobile connectivity in Trawsfynydd, a 30-minute drive from Penmachno, suggests that 4G signal from a single EE mast can deliver up to £383,000 in economic value to rural Welsh communities over its lifetime.

EE’s investment has seen it expand and strengthen its network in more than 1,800 rural locations across the UK in the last five years, including some of the most remote and hard-to-reach communities. Reliable signal now covers more than 90% of the country’s landmass.