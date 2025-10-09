North Wales Trailer Firm Backs New Generation of Rugby Stars

A North Wales trailer maker is helping shape the future of Welsh rugby by backing the region’s bright young talent.

Ifor Williams Trailers, which has factories in Denbighshire and Deeside, has renewed its sponsorship of the Under 16 and Under 18 teams at Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC).

The deal means both squads will continue to run out in home and away kits carrying the firm’s logo.

The new kits – black for home games and maroon for away matches – were shown off during a training session at the home of RGC at Stadiwm Eirias in Colwyn Bay.

The aim is for RGC players to make it all the way to the top, playing professional rugby and representing Wales in the senior game.

General manager Alun Pritchard said:

“The sponsorship from Ifor Williams Trailers is important as it sees two prominent North Wales organisations come together to support our youngsters. “We are proud to represent the region and our communities. I'm aware that Ifor Williams Trailers share that ethos, which helps to forge this strong partnership. “RGC provide opportunities for young players to develop their rugby-playing skills, and our ambition is to provide a platform for everyone to be involved in the game of rugby.”

Ifor Williams Trailers’ marketing manager Joe Pardoe, a keen rugby player and supporter of the national team, added:

“Rugby is very much part and parcel of Welsh cultural life and Ifor Williams Trailers has a proud history of supporting the community in all manner of activities. “Renewing our support for the two youth teams at RGC by supplying their new kit is one way of supporting the North Wales community and I am proud Ifor Williams Trailers are involved because this is where the future stars of the Wales national side are going to come from.”

One of the rising stars of the RGC under 16 team is 15-year-old Eneas Parry-Fink from Llanfairpwll, Anglesey.

The pupil at Ysgol David Hughes, Menai Bridge plays for Bangor RFC as well as RGC and his aim is to be capped by Wales.

He has been a member of the RGC for just over a year.

“It was tough at first but it was a big step up from school rugby but I'm really enjoying it now. The team are playing well, we won our recent match against Swansea Valley 33-24 and I scored a try.”

Another player benefiting by being a member of the RGC set-up is Harry Hogan, 15, from Denbigh.

He said:

“Playing for RGC can be hard, physical and strenuous but we train twice a week at Parc Eirias and the coaching is great. We're drilled in skills and technique by the coaches and we're well supported during the games. “I want to continue playing rugby and hope to play for the RGC first team eventually.”

Winger Jac Williams, 17, hails from Oswestry, but stays in North Wales during the week and is studying sports science at Coleg Llandrillo.

“The course is connected to RGC and I'm hoping to complete it and go on to study at Bangor University while still playing rugby. “The set-up here at Parc Eirias is amazing, we have everything we need in a newly-laid pitch and the training barn. The coaches are brilliant and there's a great connection between us and the first team,” he said.

Back-row forward Gruff Jones, 16, from Groeslon, near Caernarfon said:

“I've been playing rugby for about six years at school and county level and it’s going very well. I am enjoying it more and more.”

Currently studying for his A-levels Gruff said his most memorable match was his first game for RGC against Merthyr.

Also enjoying being a member of the RGC squad is fellow back-row forward Adam Davey.

The 15-year-old from Caernarfon said he “really. really loves playing rugby”.

Adam added:

“I'm taking my GCSE exams at Ysgol Brynrefail in Llanrug next summer but I would love to continue playing rugby professionally. “That's the dream anyway but my first goal is to play for the Caernarfon RFC first team and for that I'm going to have to be 18.”

Joe Ryder, from Mold, is 17 but has been playing rugby for the past 12 years.

“I started playing at Mold RFC when I was about five and carried on from there. I want to push my limits and go as far as I can and I hope one day to run out onto the pitch at Parc Eirias as a member of the RGC first team,” he said.

RGC was founded as Gogledd Cymru in 2008 and was later renamed to RGC 1404 reflecting the year Owain Glyndŵr became Prince of Wales and founded his Welsh Parliament in Machynlleth.

It was founded in response to the WRU approved strategic plan for the development of rugby union in the region.

As the development side for the North Wales Region RGC play in the Super Rygbi Cymru, the top domestic league in Wales.

They attract players from across North Wales and Mid Wales and over the years have won several promotions and won the WRU National Cup in 2017.