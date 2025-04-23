North Wales Trailblazer Programme Aims to Tackle Inactivity

The first trailblazer programme in Wales which aims to tackle inactivity has launched in Denbighshire.

The scheme, launched by UK Minister for Employment Alison McGovern and Welsh Government Minister Jack Sargeant, will for the first time provide targeted interventions tailored to local needs, rather than the current “one size fits all” approach.

This includes help with CV writing and job searching, one-to-one mentoring, counselling services, wellbeing provision, and access to condition management services for those with health conditions.

Trailblazer areas are specific places selected to trial out new and innovative approaches to employment support. These areas receive targeted funding and resources to roll out new strategies for reducing unemployment, tackling inactivity and improving job opportunities.

During their visit to Working Denbighshire, both Ministers witnessed the support available, including meeting Work Coaches who offer expert, tailored assistance.

Wales is one of nine places receiving support through the UK Government's £125 million economic inactivity trailblazer programme, targeting areas with the highest levels of inactivity.

Local leaders in Denbighshire, Blaenau Gwent, and Neath Port Talbot will design employment support schemes tailored to their community's challenges.

UK Government Minister for Employment Alison McGovern said:

“Everyone deserves to thrive, including people suffering from long-term health conditions. “No one will be written off and left on the scrapheap. That’s why we’re allocating the Welsh Government a £10 million boost to shake-up and connect health and employment services, delivering on the Plan for Change. “Everyone deserves to benefit from the security and dignity that good work affords, and this trailblazer will help people to access this support.”

Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant said:

“This £10 million investment is an instrumental step in our collaborative approach to supporting people across our nation back into good employment. By working in partnership with the UK Government, Wales trailblazers will create a tailored approach that meets the unique needs of the three communities it is aiming to help in its first year. “Our focus is on delivering integrated services that truly connect health support with employment opportunities, recognising that good work is fundamental to wellbeing. The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring no one is left behind, and this trailblazer programme demonstrates how devolved employment support can be responsive to local needs while contributing to our wider economic ambitions for Wales.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens added: