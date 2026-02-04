Project Set to Strengthen Learner Pathways and Skills Across North Wales

The North Wales Tertiary Alliance (NWTA) has secured £803,000 from Medr’s Post-16 Strategic Development Fund to deliver a major new initiative to widen participation, strengthen learner progression and address priority skills needs across North Wales.

The funding supports Welsh Government ambitions for a more collaborative, learner-centred and regionally aligned tertiary education system.

The project, Llwybrau Llwyddiant / Pathways to Success, brings together Wrexham University, Bangor University, Coleg Cambria and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai to create clearer, more connected routes from further education into higher education and skilled employment. Through coordinated action across the tertiary sector, the initiative will improve access to opportunity and better align education and skills provision with regional economic need.

The NWTA was established to respond to long-standing challenges across North Wales, including lower levels of higher education participation, barriers to progression and the need for a workforce aligned to regional priorities. By working collaboratively rather than competitively, the Alliance is aiming to reshape the learner journey through partnership-led systems change.

This project demonstrates the impact of collective leadership across FE and HE, working alongside employers, public services and civic partners. It reflects Medr’s vision for a coordinated tertiary system by delivering employer-engaged outreach that inspires learners, clarifies progression routes and supports growth in priority sectors such as health, engineering, advanced manufacturing, construction and green energy.

Llwybrau Llwyddiant / Pathways to Success will deliver a programme of innovative, bilingual outreach and engagement activity for learners across North Wales, with a particular focus on communities where participation rates are lowest.

Key elements include:

Themed learner events co-designed with employers, showcasing real-world career pathways in priority sectors

Regional collaborative open days, bringing FE and HE opportunities together in one connected offer

Practical workshops, simulations and talks delivered jointly by FE, HE and employers to demystify routes into employment

Targeted support for disadvantaged communities, including funded transport to remove cost barriers

Bilingual delivery, supporting Welsh-language pathways and national language ambitions

Together, these activities will increase participation and progression, strengthen alignment between education and the labour market, and establish a sustainable, long-term model for collaborative outreach.

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University and Chair of the North Wales Tertiary Alliance, said:

“This funding is a strong vote of confidence in the power of regional collaboration. By working together across further and higher education, and alongside employers, the North Wales Tertiary Alliance is creating clearer, fairer pathways for learners and supporting the skills our economy needs. Llwybrau Llwyddiant puts learners at the centre and ensures opportunity is not limited by background or geography.”

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Vice-Chair of the Alliance, added:

“This project is about opening doors and raising aspirations across North Wales. By connecting learners directly with real career opportunities and showing clear routes into employment, we are strengthening communities, supporting employers and building a resilient regional workforce.”

Yana Williams, Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria, said:

“This funding allows us to break down barriers and build clear, connected pathways that help learners move confidently from education into skilled employment. By working as a genuine regional partnership, we are putting learners first and responding directly to employer needs.”

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, said:

“This investment allows us to turn shared ambition into practical action. By working collectively, we can widen participation, support progression into high-value skills and ensure that learners across North Wales see further and higher education as connected opportunities rather than separate destinations.”

Beyond its immediate impact, the project will establish a shared NWTA brand, develop reusable digital resources and generate learning that can be scaled across Wales. Partners will continue to work closely with employers to ensure education and skills provision evolves in line with regional and national priorities.

The North Wales Tertiary Alliance said it believed Llwybrau Llwyddiant / Pathways to Success represents a significant step towards a joined-up tertiary system that supports social mobility, economic resilience and long-term prosperity for North Wales.