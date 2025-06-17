North Wales Students Secure Bursaries for Community-Focused Research

The recipients of a new student bursary scheme designed to support research projects that align with ambitions for Bangor have been announced.

A total of £3,000 in bursary funding was made available through Bangor City Council, attracting 18 competitive proposals from across the student community.

The bursary fund is a collaboration between Bangor City Council, Bangor University's civic engagement team, Undeb Bangor, and M-SParc. Together, these partners aim to foster a strong relationship between the university and the city, encouraging research that benefits both the community and the region.

Following a rigorous selection process a panel of representatives from the council, Bangor University, Undeb Bangor – the Students’ Union, and M-SParc have awarded four student-led research projects bursaries, each offering insights and potential impact for the Bangor community and wider region.

The four successful projects are:

Joseph Roy – Bangor as a living laboratory: Multi-sensory nature experiences and their impact on urban wellbeing: This project bridges fundamental psychological science with practical therapeutic applications, using Bangor’s green spaces to create evidence-based interventions for improving community mental health and well-being. In recognition of its potential, the panel also unanimously awarded Joseph the additional £1,000 in match funding from M-SParc to support the continued advancement of his research.

– Bangor as a living laboratory: Multi-sensory nature experiences and their impact on urban wellbeing: This project bridges fundamental psychological science with practical therapeutic applications, using Bangor’s green spaces to create evidence-based interventions for improving community mental health and well-being. In recognition of its potential, the panel also unanimously awarded Joseph the additional £1,000 in match funding from M-SParc to support the continued advancement of his research. Charlotte Maloney – Sea clearly: Discover Menai’s hidden life from Bangor Garth Pier: Charlotte’s initiative brings together academic research, volunteers, and charitable organisations to connect the public with the Menai Strait’s marine biodiversity through education, outreach, and resources, fostering environmental awareness and community engagement.

– Sea clearly: Discover Menai’s hidden life from Bangor Garth Pier: Charlotte’s initiative brings together academic research, volunteers, and charitable organisations to connect the public with the Menai Strait’s marine biodiversity through education, outreach, and resources, fostering environmental awareness and community engagement. Madison Ramsey – Uncovering the hidden stories of Bangor Cathedral: Madison’s research explores the history of Bangor Cathedral, with a particular focus on the cultural and historical significance of its lending library – one of the oldest in Wales.

– Uncovering the hidden stories of Bangor Cathedral: Madison’s research explores the history of Bangor Cathedral, with a particular focus on the cultural and historical significance of its lending library – one of the oldest in Wales. Luke Lambert – Early medieval ecclesiastic settlements in Wales during a time of upheaval, 700–1100: Luke’s historical research delves into the early period of ecclesiastical life in Bangor, examining how the church adapted and evolved through a time of major political and cultural change.

Gwenan Hine, University Secretary and Civic Engagement Lead at Bangor University, said:

“This bursary programme reflects our ongoing commitment to civic engagement and the value we place on community-focused research. Each chosen project demonstrates a clear potential to enrich local understanding, heritage, and wellbeing and are great examples of how student work can contribute meaningfully to Bangor’s cultural, social, and environmental wellbeing. We are grateful to the city council for their financial support for this initiative, and we look forward to seeing the innovative ideas and impactful research that will emerge from this collaboration.”

Dr Martin Hanks, City Director at Bangor City Council, said:

“We are very excited at the launch of this innovative project. The prospect of providing bursaries for students while they undertake research that will assist the city council to make better strategic decisions benefits everyone involved. In this way, students will directly contribute to the future direction of Bangor and will bridge the gap between academic study and actual local policies. This initiative is a clear demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between the university and the local community, and I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition.”

Joseph Roy, PhD Researcher in Eco-psychology, School of Natural Sciences, Bangor University, said:

“I’m truly grateful to Bangor City Council and M-SParc for this bursary support. It will play a key role in advancing my research on nature soundscapes and human well-being, allowing me to strengthen the quality of the study, connect with a wider audience, and share the science more broadly with the community.”

Emily Roberts, Outreach and Community Manager at M-SParc, said:

“We wanted to ensure the bursary supported innovation and allowed the recipient to commercialise on a research idea, so we’re pleased that Joseph’s Living Laboratory project will receive an additional £1,000 from M-SParc. Joseph will be invited to our #OnTour space in Bangor to hot desk, receive business support, have access to prototyping equipment, and gain valuable insight from our team as we support the project. Supporting Bangor University students, and staff, to commercialise on innovative ideas in the region and collaborate on projects is part of M-SParc’s ambition, and we look forward to seeing the project develop.”

All four research projects will be undertaken over the next 12 months with outcomes to be shared with the university community, Bangor City Council and local stakeholders next year.