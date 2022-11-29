North Wales Storage Giant Lock Stock to Open New Porthmadog Site

A leading containerised storage company is to open a new self-storage park in Porthmadog as it continues to expand across North Wales.

The Lock Stock Self Storage site will be on the Penamser Trading Estate on land next to the town’s Aldi store.

The one-acre site will be Denbigh-based Lock Stock’s 26th storage park across North Wales and the borders and will have capacity for over 160 20-foot-long containers.

It will be their third storage park in Gwynedd, joining sites in Bangor and Caernarfon, and will be the first in the south of the county.

The new storage units, in their distinctive dark green livery, are being trucked onto the new site by lorry and Lock Stock use computer-aided design to ensure the layout permits easy, round the clock access to all the

units.

Lock Stock Operations Manager Stuart Bowker said:

“We are responding to demand – our sites at Bangor and Caernarfon are very popular and we have had plenty of enquiries from this area as well. “Our brand-new storage units are insulated and are all painted our distinctive dark green with each site very carefully planned so that our customers can easily park at their unit and access the site 24/7, 365 days a year via a coded electronic security gate. “The sites are conveniently located in the heart of the local community and we offer super flexible deals so tenants only pay for the days they use the unit and there is no minimum term. “We see local businesses being interested in renting units as well as those moving home but this is also a very popular holiday area and we expect a demand from the tourism sector and so we have installed 10 and 20-foot units here because they better fit the profile of the site than the 40-footers. “It’s not just the units that are green either. We are trialling solar-powered lighting as part of our own drive to be as renewable as possible and if it works well then we plan to roll it out across all our sites.”

Lock Stock, founded in Denbigh in 1999, is the UK’s largest containerised storage company with over 4,000 units providing over four million cubic feet of space at storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties.

Their existing sites stretch from Holyhead and along the North Wales coast at Caernarfon, Bangor, Llandudno, Abergele and Rhyl, on the Dee at Flint, Saltney and Deeside and inland at Denbigh, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Newtown in Powys, and at Oswestry and Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

The company estimate that 60 per cent of their containers are rented by people moving house or keeping treasured possessions but up to 40 per cent, almost 2,000 of their containers are used by small businesses for storing materials.

Stuart Bowker added:

“Businesses, especially small businesses use our sites because they have storage needs and our units are ideal whether people are looking to grow or to downsize. “Businesses can store materials and equipment in a storage unit, calling there to stock up in the morning before going out to jobs. “We respond to demand and where it is coming from and if it is from an area where we need more capacity then we look at opening somewhere new or extending our existing premises.”

Lock Stock also specialise in the off-site hire of containers such which can be delivered by their specialist lorry, sizes range from 10-feet long up through 20-footers to 40-foot units, all eight feet high and eight feet wide, from 640 to 2,560 in cubic feet in volume.

For information about Lock Stock Self Storage including off-site container hire contact them on 01745 817178 or go to www.lockstock.biz