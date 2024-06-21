North Wales Skin Clinic Scoops Second Major Award

A North Wales skin clinic secured its place among the best in the UK with another major trophy victory.

Fresh from being named Best Clinic Midlands and Wales at the national Aesthetics Awards, Pure Perfection won Aesthetic Clinic of the Year for the South West and Wales at the prestigious Aesthetic Medicine Awards, held at the Royal Lancaster London.

The business, located in Rossett near Wrexham and Chester, has gone from strength-to-strength post-pandemic, expanding its client base under the leadership of director Sara Cheeney.

Sara, an ambassador for the international Hydrafacial aesthetic treatment and UK trainer and key opinion leader for Zo Skin Health and Morpheus 8, says the clinic’s seven-strong team is fully deserving of the titles given its commitment and dedication to their loyal patients.

“To win another such huge award in a matter of weeks is unbelievable, we were shocked but of course absolutely thrilled and grateful to have been recognised by the judges,” she said. “Being up there with some of the biggest names in the industry is a huge morale and confidence booster for all of us, notably after the challenges of recent years, and drives us to raise standards even higher for the clinic.”

The Chester Road practice has undergone a revamp in past months, including a new treatment room, and unveiled a series of services such as bespoke, prescriptive facials.

Pure Perfection recently held its first ‘menopause clinic’, where patients discussed a wide range of medical issues or concerns as part of their ‘strive for wellness’ ethos, helping people “to live longer in the healthiest way” given pressures on the NHS and waiting lists for dermatology treatments.

Sara has also been busy coaching clinicians across the UK and as one of the founding members of the Star Box campaign for the charity Awyr Las, a care package for patients using the Shooting Star Unit at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

They are preparing for a fundraising ball later this year, and given the Unit cared for her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, Sara is determined to continue helping others on the road to recovery.

Sara said: