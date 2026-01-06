North Wales Skills Partnership Sets Out Priorities Ahead of 2026 Senedd Election

As the 2026 Senedd election approaches, the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (NWRSP) has published a list of its key asks of Welsh Government in the next term.

It sets out priorities to ensure skills development remains central to economic growth across the region.

For more than a decade, NWRSP has worked with employers, training providers and local stakeholders to understand and respond to the changing skills needs of North Wales. The partnership’s asks following the election focus on embedding skills development in economic policy and regional investment, ensuring employer voices shape training programmes, and providing long-term support for skills infrastructure and partnerships.

The NWRSP is also keen to highlight the support it offers policymakers by providing the latest labour market intelligence, direct links to employers and advice based on local evidence to ensure policies reflect real regional needs.

David Roberts, Chair of the Regional Skills Partnership, said:

“Our priority is to ensure skills development is high on the agenda of the Welsh Government. Skills are the foundation of a strong economy and by working together, we can ensure that people in North Wales can access opportunities that are right for them to develop and succeed. We want to see long term solutions that benefit employers, communities and individuals across the region.”

Looking ahead, the Partnership says collaboration will be central to addressing North Wales’s skills needs. It argues that closer links between policy and workforce requirements will be vital to prepare the region for future economic challenges.

More information about NWRSP and its key asks ahead of the 2026 Senedd election are available on their website.