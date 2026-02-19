North Wales Recruitment Agency Grows Amid Recruitment Boom and Major Employment Law Changes

Supertemps is experiencing strong, sustained growth across North Wales as employer demand surges in manufacturing, aerospace, and food and drink.

The award-winning agency, which operates from offices in Bangor and Colwyn Bay, says organisations are once again looking to strengthen their workforces, creating new opportunities across both permanent and temporary recruitment as companies move from caution to confidence.

Managing Director Sarah Ellwood said the uplift reflects a more positive outlook among employers following a challenging period.

“We’re seeing a real shift in those sectors,” she said. “Clients across manufacturing, aerospace, and food and drink are planning ahead again, investing in people and skills to support stability and future growth. It’s encouraging to see businesses feeling confident enough to recruit and move forward.”

However, she warned the improving market sits alongside one of the most complex employment law landscapes employers have faced in years, with significant legislative change coming into force throughout 2026.

“Alongside economic pressures, employers are now preparing for major changes to employment law that will affect everything from employee rights and workplace protections to how organisations manage risk and compliance,” she said. “For many businesses, particularly SMEs, keeping up with what’s changing – and what’s coming next – will be challenging.”

New legislation expected to take effect this year includes wide-ranging reforms under the Employment Rights Act, alongside developments in areas such as unfair dismissal, flexible working, family-friendly rights, workplace protections, and evolving case law.

To help employers navigate this evolving landscape, Supertemps is once again hosting its Employment Law Update webinar in partnership with Manchester-based JMW Solicitors.

The free online event will take place on Tuesday March 3 and is aimed at employers, HR professionals, business owners, and anyone responsible for managing staff.

The session will provide a practical overview of the Employment Rights Act, highlight key amendments made before Royal Assent, offer a case law roundup, and include a live Q&A with the firm’s employment law specialists Paul Chamberlain and Simon Bloch.

“Our employment law webinars are always extremely well attended because they focus on practical guidance rather than theory,” Sarah said. “With so much change happening at once, this webinar will give employers clarity and confidence at a time when they really need it.”

This year’s event will also support Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospice, which Supertemps has adopted as its Charity of the Year.

While Sarah is unable to run the London Marathon for the charity following injury, the business will be fundraising throughout the year to support the hospice’s vital work.