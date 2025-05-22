North Wales Public Transport Plan Will ‘Drive Economic Growth and Prosperity’

Plans to improve the public transport network across North Wales are an opportunity to “drive economic growth and prosperity for all”, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has said.

The vision for an integrated, high-frequency public transport network for North Wales, with frequent metro services at its heart, was unveiled by the Cabinet Secretary at Wales’ first ever Public Transport Summit in Wrexham.

The Welsh Government said Network North Wales was a “bold passenger-focused programme of work” to better connect communities, with more rail and bus services and greater integration. It aims to unlock the economic potential of North Wales and the cross-border region, it said.

Network North Wales will see metro style train services on the North Wales mainline, the Marches line (Chester to Wrexham) and a new, direct rail link between Wrexham and Liverpool.

Improvements are planned for the next 12 months, three years and through to 2035. Longer term objectives include defining future targets for higher frequency services, reopening closed stations, creating new stations and exploring the role of new transport modes such as tram trains.

Plans include:

Commencing work on the line between Wrexham and Liverpool as the crucial first phase of delivering metro services direct between the two cities.

Doubling train services between Wrexham and Chester next May.

Bringing forward the introduction of 50% more services across the North Wales mainline from December 2026 to next May – resulting in a new service from Llandudno to Liverpool and extending the Manchester Airport service to Holyhead in place of Llandudno.

Upon completion of rail line works at Padeswood, increase train services between Wrexham and Bidston to 2 trains per hour within the next three years, ahead of the introduction of 4 trains per hour that will run direct between Wrexham and Liverpool by 2035.

The existing Borderlands Line will also be renamed the Wrexham – Liverpool line.

Key stations on the Wrexham – Liverpool line will be improved in the next 12 months.

Trains operating on the Wrexham – Liverpool line will be wrapped to reflect the communities and football clubs they serve.

Introducing Pay as You Go tap in tap out technology – covering connections between Gobowen and Rhyl, and along the full length of the Wrexham -Liverpool line

Working with Network Rail to determine the feasibility of a rapid delivery of a new test railway station at Deeside Industrial Park, to gauge demand for permanent services to the park.

A new, multi-million pound electrification innovation fund to develop a plan to decarbonise the railway in North Wales and enable more frequent metro services and additional stations

Match funding for step-free access at Shotton and Ruabon stations.

Working with local authorities to develop plans for Gateway multi-modal interchanges at Holyhead, Bangor, Caernarfon and Wrexham.

A new T13 bus service – connecting Rhyl, Ruthin, Denbigh and Wrexham.

Examining options to re-open stations and build new stations to serve employment growth areas.

A new bus network specifically designed to link communities with industrial estates in the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.

The Welsh Government has already committed an investment of more than £13 million to begin delivery immediately and says it will draw on other funding streams to make the vision a reality.

Ken Skates said:

“We now have the best possible partnership in place to deliver Network North Wales. “UK Government, local government, Transport for Wales and English local authorities are working with us to deliver this bold programme of work to better connect communities, with more rail and bus services and greater integration, new stations, new transport routes, new trains, new buses, new technology. “A network of public transport services that will include cross-border turn-up and go bus and rail services, extending the Northern Arc from Hull to Holyhead. “With unprecedented partnership across governments, across borders and across the north, we have the opportunity to turn dreams into reality, to deliver on an enduring vision for what our a public transport network should look like. “Most importantly, we have an opportunity to deliver the principal purpose of public transport – to drive economic growth and prosperity for all. “We have already delivered significantly for South Wales with the South Wales Metro. Building on the £800 million investment in new trains, the majority of which are already serving the North Wales region, now is the right time for North Wales to get the same level of ambition. “More services. More new trains. A better railway for North Wales. And delivery at an unprecedented pace. “This is a long term vision, which begins now with real changes. Including the roll out of Pay as You Go, – the tap on tap off deployment most of us only experience in London. Improved stations, increased services and an additional integrated bus service are all part of immediate changes over the next 12 months. “It contains infrastructure priorities that have been agreed by UK and Welsh Governments, and re-confirms our long-held objective to electrify lines. “This vision should outlast any single Minister, Government or economic and political circumstances. Working together, we'll deliver our ambitious plans that take us to 2035 and beyond.”

Rail Minister Lord Hendy said:

“We are determined to build a modern and integrated transport network across the whole of the UK, delivering our Plan for Change and driving economic growth by better connecting people to homes, jobs, education and business opportunities. “Through close collaboration between our two governments, we’re demonstrating how we can deliver a stronger, more connected rail network that truly meets passengers' needs and transforms everyday journeys across Wales. “Our collaborative approach will extend to these exciting proposals, which represent a significant opportunity to transform connectivity across the region and unlock new opportunities for communities.”

