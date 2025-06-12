North Wales Property Consultancy Appoints New Associate Director

Legat Owen has promoted Hannah Baker to the role of Associate Director, recognising her outstanding contribution to the firm and her continued commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients.

Hannah joined Legat Owen in 2019 as a member of the property and asset management team. Recently, Hannah has played a pivotal role in establishing Legat Owen’s Residential Sales Division, a key component of the firm’s ambition to be the leading whole-service agency in Cheshire and North Wales.

Matt Pochin, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“Hannah’s promotion is thoroughly deserved. She has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the market, a strong work ethic and a genuine commitment to client success. Under her leadership, our residential sales department is going from strength to strength and building a strong reputation.”

Hannah Baker added: