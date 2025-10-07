North Wales Prom Boutique Doubles Sales in First Year

An award-winning North Wales prom dress shop has doubled sales in just a year and now plans to become the go-to destination for dream gowns.

Ffansi Ffrogs launched in October 2023 and has seen teenagers travelling from across Wales and beyond for its “fun, friendly and personal service”.

The Ruthin boutique’s success was crowned this summer when it scooped the Best Fashion Store in the Best of North Wales Business Awards, just two years after opening.

Owner Wendy Thompson, who launched Ffansi Ffrogs with daughter Robyn, 18, says the recognition reflects how quickly word has spread, adding that she is determined to build on the momentum by scaling further. Robyn has now joined the business full time after leaving school.

Wendy said:

“What I really want to be is the go-to destination for North Wales, Cheshire, the Wirral and beyond – our success so far indicates how much people appreciate a local boutique that’s exclusively focused on prom.” “Winning the Best of North Wales Business Award was wonderful. It meant the world to us because it was 100 per cent down to a public vote. To know we are trusted by so many families after only two years in business is incredible.”

Wendy and Robyn are helped by a team of six part-time young assistants and are planning to use social media to expand the business this year.

She said:

“This year we’re launching a TikTok shop selling bags and ties to co-ordinate with our dresses. We’ll also be using our Pinterest account to help girls plan their entire prom look, together with posting helpful video guides on our YouTube channel.” “I want to grow the business as rapidly as I can because obviously there’s a real need for it. “I love working with Robyn and I’m delighted she’s now going to be involved full time and between us we are determined to take it to the next level. “The first step is introducing four new brands for Prom 2026 – it’s so exciting that top brands want to work with us and bring their gowns to North Wales.”

Wendy came up with the idea of opening up a prom boutique in 2023 after searching for a dress for Robyn.

Wendy said:

“We went to Liverpool, had a nice day, but just thought this could be done better – and it could be done locally. “Because we’re local, girls can come straight from school, parents can bring them after work in the evening – finding the dress doesn’t need to take up a whole day, going to Liverpool or Manchester or further afield. “We also offer appointments in Welsh which is something lots of our customers really appreciate. “Girls have travelled from Caernarfon, Newtown, Harlech, over in Shropshire and even Ireland. A family from New Zealand who were staying at the Ruthin Castle hotel and spa bought a dress to take back for their daughter’s homecoming. “It’s been crazy, but great fun.”

The service was expanded last year when Ffansi Ffrogs opened up a second store in Ruthin specialising in plus size prom dresses.

Robyn said: