North Wales Producers Collaborate to Launch Salted Pilsner

Two North Wales producers have teamed up to launch a new sea-salted Pilsner.

Halen Môn, the Anglesey Sea Salt company, and Polly’s Brew Co, based in Mold, have collaborated to create Tide/Llanw, a 4.7% Salted Pilsner which will be canned and sold online through the two producers’ web stores.

Tide/Llanw is a classic Pilsner brewed with extra pale malt and Mittelfruh and Saaz, in honour of its Czech and German roots. The Pilsner has been named after the outdoor cafe and events space at the Halen Môn saltcote, and the can design features a blue marbled label inspired by Tide’s location on the shores of the Menai Strait.

Jess Lea-Wilson, brand director at Halen Môn, said:

“Our pure sea salt highlights flavour and when combined with Polly’s classic Pilsner recipe, it brings out the sweetness of the malt, balanced with also enhancing the subtle flavours from the hops. “It makes Tide/Llanw really crisp and refreshing – and a perfect partner for food-pairing. It will be great to bring out the flavour of grilled or barbecued foods, fresh seafood or anything with a bit of spice.”

Rob Jones, brewery manager at Polly’s, said: