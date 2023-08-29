North Wales Port Unveils Plans to Construct a New Generation of Floating Wind Turbines

A North Wales port has unveiled multi-million pound plans to construct a new generation of floating windfarms.

The Port of Mostyn is embarking on a consultation programme before submitting a planning application to Flintshire County Council for a change of use to set up a manufacturing plant on site.

The port’s managing director, Jim O’Toole, said the scheme to make concrete gravity bases and steel structures for offshore wind turbines will create a “significant number of jobs”.

The development would also involve building new modular offices and workshops.

In the meantime, the port has also applied to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for a marine licence to build a new 350 metre long quay wall and reclaim 5.2 hectares of land behind it.

Dredging work would also be needed to create new quay for ships whilst deepening existing berths, with the approach channel being re-dredged.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, construction is expected to take around 21 months, depending on the weather, and would create around 130 new jobs.

The port was the birthplace of offshore wind energy in the UK two decades ago.

The first two windfarms, North Hoyle off the coast of North Wales and Robin Rigg in the Solway Firth, were built there.

Since then the port has been involved in the construction of a further seven offshore windfarm projects.

Mr O’Toole said: