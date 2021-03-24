North Wales Outdoor Activity Centre Launches New Accommodation After Major Renovation

Gwersyll Glan-llyn, one of Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s popular residential centres, unveils new self-contained accommodation following a major £800,000 facelift.

Today (25 March 2021) marks an exciting new chapter in the history of the Urdd’s Glan-llyn outdoor education centre in North Wales, as it opens a 10-bedroom self-contained accommodation, Glan-llyn Isa’, following an £800,000 transformation project.

Glan-llyn Isa’ is a beautiful 150-year-old stone house situated some 200 metres from the main Glan-llyn centre, which has been attracting visitors for over 70 years. The renovation work has seen Glan-llyn Isa’ undergo a complete interior transformation and is designed to be self-sufficient from the main centre and accommodate a group of up to 40 people.

The renovation is the product of an £800,000 investment, earmarked pre-Covid 19, as part of a project to expand and upgrade facilities at Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s residential centres. The investment at Glan-llyn Isa’ is the result of a grant from the Welsh Government as part of its 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

The self-contained accommodation boasts a huge open plan lounge and modern kitchen, a vast garden for socialising along with an outdoor kitchen, pizza ovens and fire pit. A scenic footpath links Glan-llyn Isa’ with the main Glan-llyn centre and the nearby village of Llanuwchllyn. Guests can choose to enjoy the seclusion of Glan-llyn Isa’ or gain access to the full programme of outdoor activities on offer at the main centre.

Kirsty Williams, the Minister for Education, said:

“I am very pleased to support the Urdd with this new venture through our 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme. Glan-llyn has allowed thousands of young people to challenge themselves, improve their self-confidence and interpersonal skills, while also developing their Welsh language ability. The new Glan-llyn Isa’ facility will allow even more young people to go on more adventures, in one of Wales’ most beautiful settings. “The Urdd plays a vital role in providing our children and young people with excellent opportunities to learn outside the classroom. I look forward to Glan-llyn Isa’ inspiring young people for generations to come.”

Director of Glan-llyn residential centre, Huw Antur Edwards said:

“Glan-llyn Isa’ will provide the perfect getaway for groups who require a more independent experience from the centre’s main site, such as individual school classes, further education and university students, families, and friends alike. The development was proposed by young people who visit us regularly.”

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru said,

“We thank the Welsh Government for their crucial financial assistance at this difficult time. We look forward to seeing Glan-llyn Isa’ fulfil its potential as an education centre and fantastic new resource for the Urdd, whilst helping us continue to have a positive impact on the local economy.”

Glan-llyn Isa’ is now available for private bookings.