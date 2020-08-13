North Wales Multimedia Firms Join Forces

Multimedia and marketing companies have joined forces during lockdown to give clients a business boost.

Award-winning North Wales firms Ginger Pixie Photography, Welsh Photo Guy and ie instinct will be offering firms a series of packages to support them in the weeks ahead, as they begin to reopen and revitalise trade.

Melissa Cross, director of Buckley-based Ginger Pixie Photography – celebrating five years – said the spirit of collaboration shown across the region in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been heartening and was a driver behind their back2business partnership.

“My business has continued to grow in the last 12 months with some great new clients coming on board, but my plan and ambition has always been to add value for them,” she said. “Time at home during lockdown has enabled me to reflect and asses the needs of my customers; many companies are struggling after a challenging few months so I wanted to help them by creating a quality package that would enable brands to get noticed. “I have collaborated with Welsh Photo Guy for many years and having recently worked with ie instinct I had no hesitation but to approach them both and discuss my plans – that's when back2business was born.”

Craig Colville, from Wrexham, director of Welsh Photo Guy, added:

“It’s great to be able to collaborate with other professionals and offer a quality product to suit all budgets.”

The back2business packages include a select range of services from virtual consultations, location photography, marketing, PR, digital imagery, video, branding, and social media assets.

Callie James, director of ie instinct, marketing and media agency in St Asaph, believes coming together will strengthen the message for organisations in North Wales, and beyond.

“From our experience we know the importance and the impact great visuals and content can achieve for businesses,” said Callie. “When Melissa contacted me to talk through how we could bring all our skills together it was a straight-up, count me in! I believe lockdown has allowed many businesses to pause, reflect, review, and now react.” “With back2business we have carefully thought through the packages to offer high quality, affordable services to get businesses noticed, so please get in touch and see how we can help you.”

For more information, visit www.gingerpixie.co.uk/back2business