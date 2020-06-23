North Wales Manufacturer Reduces Carbon Footprint by 13%

A recent environmental audit by the British Standards Institution (BSI), showed that North Wales-based AST Plastic Containers has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by a total of 13% in two years.

The company, a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers based on the Wrexham industrial estate, has seen its audited CO2 emissions drop by a further 4.5% this year after a drop of 8.5% in the previous year.

AST Plastics achieved the reduction by using energy from 100% renewable sources; implementing an energy efficiency programme which included upgrading machinery and optimizing raw material usage.

The company achieved ISO 14001 in 2019, an international standard for effective environmental management systems, ensuring that environmental sustainability is at the core of its operations. The latest annual audit against its ISO 14064-1 certificate, demonstrates its commitment to continually improving technologies and manufacturing efficiencies to reduce CO2 emissions.

Matthias Hochholzer, Managing Director of AST Plastic Containers in the UK, comments:

“These results from the latest BSI audit demonstrate our ongoing commitment to improve our environmental credentials. We are proud to be able to not only produce high-quality plastic containers using the highest grade raw material, but to do so in an environmentally friendly way and with a low carbon footprint.”

The production line works 24/7 from its UK base in Wrexham and recently increased its production by 20% and staff by 25% in response to a surge in demand for its 5 and 10 litre containers from cleaning and sanitising product manufacturers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AST Plastic Containers is a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic containers. With UK headquarters in Wrexham, the company is a market leader in the design and manufacture of plastic containers and caps for use in a range of sectors including the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The company manufacturers from six sites across Europe and distributes more than 100 million units a year to customers in more than 15 countries.