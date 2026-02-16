North Wales Manufacturer Reaches New Heights with String of Export Deals

A North Wales company that manufactures specialist equipment for working at height has secured a series of multi-million-pound export contracts across Europe and the Middle East.

It includes five landmark deals in central Europe worth €13 million.

Bangor-based Helix Operations, which produces specialist equipment used by search and rescue teams, national defence departments and specialist police units to conduct complex vertical access operations, is on track to almost double its turnover this year to £8 million, driven largely by rising demand from overseas customers.

The company’s recent success has been led by five new, multi-year agreements in Europe, worth a combined €13 million. Under the contracts, Helix Operations will supply equipment that enables teams to move three-dimensionally in complex environments, expanding safe operational options for access, egress and rescue in both urban and mountain settings. Further international growth has come via a significant order from the Middle East which came as a direct result of attendance at an international trade exhibition in Dubai, where Helix was able to showcase its equipment directly to end users.

Founded in 2016 as part of the DMM Wales group, Helix Operations was established to provide high-performance vertical access equipment for clients operating in some of the most challenging environments. Its product portfolio includes bespoke climbing harnesses, motorised ascenders and grapnel launchers, all designed to support safe movement in both built-up urban areas and challenging remote terrain.

Alongside its equipment, the company also offers bespoke training and maintenance services delivered by former operational specialists, ensuring customers can train realistically and effectively.

Exports now account for 65% of the company’s revenue, with its products used in 51 countries including Germany, Norway, France, Latvia, the Netherlands, Colombia and across the USA and Australia. Following growing demand for Helix’s services in Germany, the company also opened a dedicated office in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the end of 2025.

With rising interest from Scandinavia, Southeast Asia and the United States, and £11 million of expected export orders already forecast for 2026, Helix Operations anticipates continued strong growth over the next two years.

Helix Operations has 17 staff across its Bangor headquarters and training base in Abergele plus 175 staff at the DMM Wales group manufacturing facility in Llanberis.

Simon Marsh, Managing Director of Helix Operations, said:

“Exporting is our business right now. Once customers see what our equipment can do – and how it performs in real environments – it speaks for itself. The ability to travel to target markets, to demonstrate our systems and build trust face-to-face, has been fundamental to our international growth. “These latest contracts in Europe reflect years of work developing relationships, listening to end users and refining our products to meet their needs. We’re incredibly proud that organisations across the world trust equipment made here in Wales to keep people safe at height.”

Helix Operations’ export momentum has been supported by Welsh Government programmes that have helped the company attend major international trade exhibitions, particularly in Germany and the Middle East.

Simon added:

“Welsh Government funding for us to attend market visits and trade shows has been vital in enabling the team to meet decision-makers, conduct demonstrations and build relationships in key territories. “We’ve also received a lot of tailored in-market advice from International Trade Advisors as well as introductions to overseas embassies, all of which have helped the business accelerate its global reach.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: