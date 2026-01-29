North Wales Logistics Specialist Delivers Record Growth

A North Wales haulier which has been in business for more than 50 years has delivered record growth in the last 12 months.

Bangor-based H.F. Owen Transport and Storage Ltd is celebrating the landmark business achievement after exceeding its growth target.

The company’s initial objective to increase company turnover by 50 per cent by December 2025 was eclipsed by November – the end of its financial year – when it had achieved a turnover increase of 131 per cent.

HF Owen’s strategic growth objective was set in 2023 under the leadership of Group CEO Kathy Jones, who cites shareholder membership of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network as a key driver in the firm’s recent success.

The record performance follows a period of significant organisational restructuring, including the appointment of Geraint Walker as managing director and Suzannah Kavanagh as finance director.

Kathy Jones said:

“Our latest financial results demonstrate the power of sustainable leadership, strategic partnerships and decisive organisational change. “We are proud of this success, which not only surpasses our financial expectations but also validates the strategic vision set out by the team. “Strengthening our leadership team has enabled us to develop sharper strategic focus and deliver both operational efficiency and disciplined financial management, while supporting the sustainable and profitable expansion of the business. “Our decision to join the Pallet-Track network in 2023 is a move that fundamentally reshaped our business model. “The network has expanded our national reach and unlocked new revenue streams, while helping us to improve service reliability, making it an integral driver of the company’s accelerated growth and scalability.”

Suzannah Kavanagh added:

“We have prioritised the use of data-led decision-making to enable us to scale the company rapidly while maintaining financial resilience. “This has been intrinsic to our strategy and key to future-proofing the business for ongoing growth.”

Geraint Walker, managing director at H.F. Owen, said:

“Joining the Pallet-Track network, combined with a highly committed workforce and clear operational strategy, has transformed the business and positioned it for long-term success. “This achievement marks a defining milestone for H.F. Owen Transport and Storage Ltd and positions the business for continued growth, innovation and sustainability.”

H.F. Owen was established by Harry Owen in 1972, who started the business with one second-hand HGV and one trailer to carry cattle for local agricultural merchants.

The firm now services all the major freight entry and exit routes across the UK and is owned by North Wales logistics firm Delsol.