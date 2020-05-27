North Wales Logistics Firm Wins Prestigious Industry Award

A leading North Wales logistics company has won a prestigious industry award.

Delivery Solutions (Delsol) has scooped The Pallet Network’s Regional Business Development Award for the West.

Announcing the winners, TPN said:

“These awards recognise those members who have continuously striven to develop their businesses across all areas including growth, performance and processes while driving up service standards.”

Tony Parry, Co-Founder and Chairman of Delsol, said:

“This success could not come at a better time. “Our team has been working flat out during the Coronavirus crisis helping to ensure vital supplies get through to the frontline. “Among all the terrible news about the devastation caused by the virus, receiving this prestigious award provides everyone who works at Delsol with some good news. “It is also recognition of the ongoing investment we make as a company into recruiting and training the best people, enhancing the quality of our fleet and integrating the latest industry technology. We are also passionate about looking after every one of our customers, small or large.”

Earlier this year, Delsol bought Caernarfon-based haulier HF Owen Transport and Storage.

It means that Delsol, which has its own depots in Caernarfon and Sandycroft, now has a fleet of more than 120 vehicles.

The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, offers parcel delivery, haulage, storage, pallet distribution, air and sea freight and transport of hazardous chemicals.

The company increased revenues by 20% in 2019, with the number of deliveries rising from 1500 to 1650 a day alongside the expansion of its dedicated storage facility to 120,000 sq. ft. and the introduction of a new warehouse management system.

The company also achieved the prestigious British Retail Consortium (BRC) Certification for Storage and Distribution.