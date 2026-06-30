North Wales Logistics Firm Strengthens Leadership with Internal Promotion

A North Wales firm has promoted one of its most trusted logistics professionals to a director role after more than a decade of service.

Delivery Solutions (Delsol) Ltd has appointed Darren Jones as group operations director.

Darren joined the business 11 years ago, originally working as a transport supervisor at its Caernarfon depot, having moved from City Link. He progressed to the role of depot manager, where he played a key role in supporting the company’s continued growth.

Following a restructure of the wider Delsol business late last year, Darren was appointed to the new role of group operations manager, where he excelled in driving further efficiency and performance across the group.

In recognition of his ongoing success, group CEO Kathy Jones has appointed Darren to his new role on the board alongside owner and founder Simon Walker and finance director Kevin Jones.

Delsol specialises in the safe, secure and reliable delivery of parcels and pallets across North Wales and the North West.

Kathy said:

“Darren has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise and dedication in his time with the business. From the outset, he quickly distinguished himself, earning recognition from the leadership team for his strong work ethic and natural leadership ability. “His promotion is extremely well deserved, and his journey with Delsol is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through hard work, commitment and a passion for excellence. “Darren has played a pivotal role in strengthening our operations, and I am delighted to welcome him to the board. We are excited for the future as we continue to grow, develop and invest in our people.”

Darren said:

“I am incredibly proud to take on this role and continue my journey with Delsol. Having grown within the business over the past 11 years, I’m passionate about our people, our operations, and our future. I look forward to working with the board and wider team to drive continued success.”

Delsol has long fostered a culture of internal development and career progression, including Kathy’s own career progression from an administrative role to group CEO within 10 years.

She added: