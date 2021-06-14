North Wales Lawyer Captains Law Society Yacht Club

A North Wales solicitor had the honour of captaining the Law Society Yacht Club team in a prestigious sailing event.

Jaimie Whiteley, a lawyer with Gamlins Law, led the team at the competition which took place at Seaview Yacht Club on the Isle of Wight.

Jaimie’s team were racing classic 26-foot Mermaid-class keelboats against a number of other teams, in the annual event.

Jaimie, who joined the Gamlins Law Employment Law department in January, has sailed since she was a child.

She has competed nationally and internationally, racing dinghies throughout her teens and then in BUSA team racing competitions with her University team, Swansea University Sailing Team. Her home club is Port Dinorwic Sailing Club.

Jaimie said:

“We had a great day’s sailing competing against the Bar Yacht Club and Sheffield University Alumni. Although we didn’t win, there was some very close racing. It’s always an exciting competition and, in previous years, teams have included the House of Commons and House of Lords and Lloyds of London.”

Jaimie is based at Gamlins Law’s head office in Rhyl. The 75-strong firm has further offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh and Holywell.