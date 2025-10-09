North Wales Law Firm Marks 25 Years with Expansion and New Talent

A law practice is celebrating its 25th anniversary with fresh talent, expansion, and a surge in clients across multiple sectors.

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, with offices in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and Chester, now employs 30 staff and has plans for further recruitment in the coming months.

The firm, which holds accreditations including Lexcel, CQS, and the Legal 500, continues to go from strength to strength with rising demand in commercial contracts, clinical negligence, and family and private client work.

Among the latest additions to the team are Adam Hazell and Rebekah Woods.

Adam, from Wrexham, joins as a solicitor apprentice. Having qualified as a paralegal last year, he is now combining his apprenticeship with a law degree while working across the St Asaph and Chester offices.

Focused on Wills and Probate, he is developing his expertise under the mentorship of respected lawyer Matthew Skeels.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to develop in an area of law I’m passionate about,” said Adam. “Having worked in larger firms, it’s refreshing to be part of a practice where you’re entrusted with your own caseloads and can make a real difference.”

Rebekah, originally from Abergele and now living in Chester, has joined as a trainee solicitor.

She previously worked for the NHS and at a Manchester law firm, specialising in the marine sector, before seizing the opportunity to return to North Wales.

Rebekah is focusing on Divorce and Matrimonial Finances, working alongside the family team and director Richard Jones.

A former pupil of Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan in Abergele, she studied at the University of Liverpool and the University of Law in Chester.

Rebekah said:

“Joining Mackenzie Jones as a trainee solicitor has been a pleasure – I’m surrounded by very talented people, and I’m excited to be part of a growing firm in such a beautiful part of the world.”

Richard welcomed the new starters and said:

“Both are bright, ambitious and bring valuable experience that will strengthen our team. “One of our priorities is to give the next generation of legal professionals real opportunities for progression, while keeping that talent here in North Wales. “It’s a big year for us – 25 years in business with continued growth and we’re proud to be building a practice that combines specialist expertise with a personable, client-focused approach.”