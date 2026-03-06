North Wales Law Firm Expands Property Team with Senior Appointment

A North Wales law firm has hired a senior commercial property expert after a post-pandemic surge in demand for business premises across the region.

Swayne Johnson, which has offices in Mold, Ruthin, Denbigh, St Asaph, Llandudno and Tattenhall, has recruited Geraint Williams as a Senior Associate in its commercial property team.

According to the firm, his appointment was prompted by sustained growth in transactions as companies expand, relocate and invest in new sites.

Geraint, 34, who comes from Blaenau Ffestiniog and has a law degree from Aberystwyth University, has previously worked in the public and private sectors, including spells with housing association Clwyd Alyn and Gwynedd Council.

He will work alongside Swayne Johnson director Llyr Williams to increase capacity in the department.

Llyr said:

“Everyone was wondering what effect Covid would have on business confidence but in our experience it’s just become busier and busier in commercial property. “We have been looking to expand and Geraint has come along at the right time. His work history was exactly what we were looking for and he brings added depth to what we can offer our clients. “We are trusted by some big companies in North Wales and beyond and Geraint will bring added experience and expertise to what we can offer to local and regional businesses who are looking to expand.”

Geraint, who gained an Erasmus Scholarship to study in Oslo, in Norway, for 12 months as a law student, said:

“Business property law was something that just clicked with me when I was in university and I really enjoy it. “There’s a lot of satisfaction in helping a business grow by taking on newer or bigger premises and knowing that you are playing a part in that expansion which can mean new job opportunities here in North Wales. “At home in Blaenau Ffestiniog I’ve been involved with the community enterprise group Antur Stiniog for ten years where I’ve been using my skills and gaining valuable experience in their work to regenerate the high street. “We’re trying to buck the trend of decline and have bought two derelict properties in the town centre which we are developing as new shops with flats above for local people. “It’s a long-term project but it’s heading in the right direction and it’s good to be involved in something that is bringing life, work and accommodation opportunities to the town.”

Geraint is a sports fan and captain of the Blaenau Ffestiniog crown green bowls club as well as a dedicated follower of the Welsh national football team.

He said:

“Football is my passion and 12 years ago I went to my first away game with Wales and I’ve been going ever since with a group of friends from Blaenau that I used to pay football with. “I organise the trips and it often takes us to countries we’d never otherwise have been to like Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia and Moldova. “Hopefully we’ll qualify for the World Cup and then we’ll be going to Canada and the USA this summer.”

Swayne Johnson Managing Director Lynette Viney-Passig said: