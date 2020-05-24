North Wales Law Firm Celebrates First Year

A law firm is celebrating the successful first anniversary of opening an office in Conwy – during which time the team and client base has continued to grow.

Lanyon Bowdler opened its office on Riverside Business Park in Conwy in May 2019 to meet an increasing demand for its services in North Wales.

Edward Nutting, head of the Conwy office, said:

“We have worked in the Conwy area since early 2018, but it wasn’t until May 2019 that we were able to open a fully-staffed office. “Over the past 12 months we have increased the size of our team from myself to a team of nine and demand has pretty much grown ever since. “We have been extremely busy across all of our areas – especially within my own particular specialism of commercial and agricultural property, but also in corporate, employment, Wills, trusts and probate, residential conveyancing, family, regulatory matters, clinical negligence and personal injury.”

Edward said the firm, like every other business, had been forced to work differently since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but services were still very much available for businesses and individuals.

“The majority of our lawyers have been working from home, but it’s very important to stress that we can still advise clients over the phone and through video conferencing,” he added. “We are a modern and progressive firm and had already invested in IT and other resources to allow for flexible home working. “Perhaps surprisingly, we have seen a sharp increase in enquiries relating to most of our services as businesses and individuals utilise their time to catch up on and progress projects, as well as ‘life admin’.

The current lockdown is being put to positive use by those who want to get their affairs in order and we are confident those businesses and individuals will be well placed to crack on where they left off when restrictions are lifted.

“We have also been especially busy advising businesses on the various government schemes relating to the coronavirus lockdown, which involve complex employment law issues. “The past 12 months have flown by, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our team and work with existing and new clients over the coming weeks and months. “Thank you to all those clients and professionals who have and continue to support us, it has been a great 12 months working with you all.”

Anyone looking for more information can visit Lanyon Bowdler on Riverside Business Park in Conwy or visit the website at www.lblaw.co.uk