North Wales Law Firm Boosts Property Team with New Solicitor

A fast-growing North Wales law firm has strengthened its property team after a lawyer inspired by TV shows qualified as a solicitor.

Emily Brayford has qualified at Swayne Johnson, where she works in the property department advising homebuyers from the firm’s Mold office.

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent, Emily now lives in Oakenholt, in Flintshire, and credits programmes like Homes Under the Hammer with sparking her interest in property law.

She went on to study law at Chester University after watching the film, Legally Blonde, completing both her law degree and Master’s before qualifying while working full time.

Emily said:

“At the time, none of my family had ever been to university so I really had to knuckle down but Chester University was really good and I passed my Batchelor of Law degree there before having a break from full-time education. “I took a job with a property management firm in Flintshire for two or three years and that was a good grounding for me but at the same time I was spending my weekends studying for my post-graduate qualifications. “My boyfriend is a plumber and we had a house and a mortgage so my weekends were spent studying and week nights as well if I had tests coming up but I got there in the end and passed my Masters and LPC – Legal Practice Course.”

Emily joined a law firm on the Wirral but was attracted to apply to Swayne Johnson, saying:

“Our head of department is Michael Tree, and he has been amazing. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to be my mentor. Swayne Johnson are also very supportive of local charities and organisations and donate from their own charitable fund. “I volunteer for a food poverty charity which people in need can reach out to and we collect donations of food from supermarkets that’s going to landfill and distribute it to families in need. “I would hate to be in that position myself. If I can do something to help them get back on their feet I’m happy to do so.”

Swayne Johnson Managing Director Lynette Viney-Passig said: