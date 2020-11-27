North Wales IT Support Company Acquires Chester Counterpart

A Sandycroft-based IT support company has acquired a Chester counterpart, a move which managing director Paul Crudge describes as ‘tremendously exciting’ for its customers and colleagues.

Pro-Networks Ltd will retain Ten Ten Systems’ workforce as part of the deal, which will take its staffing levels to 32. Ten Ten Systems’ directors, Steve and Karen Birks, will stay on as consultants.

As an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Pro-Networks Ltd has positioned itself over two decades as a leading provider of business IT support and IT systems engineering.

Over the same period, Ten Ten Systems has earned an enviable reputation for services including telephony, VoIP, and cloud-based solutions.

Paul Crudge, managing director of Pro-Networks, said:

“Since our inception nearly 20 years ago, it has always been our aim to be the best IT support and managed service provider in the area, and the acquisition of Ten Ten Systems brings us closer to accomplishing this goal with exciting opportunities for both businesses. “The Pro-Networks team are tremendously excited. We have always viewed Ten Ten Systems with respect, rather than a competitor, and recognise this will increase resourcing levels as well as innovative solutions to our customers. “Our compatible skill set as well as our increased capabilities and experience will further enhance our customer service to ensure quality and speed of delivery as our number one priority.”

Steve Birks, founder of Ten Ten Systems, said:

“This is a case of two strong brands coming together, each well-known and trusted for their respective services and specialisms, which marry together perfectly. “The combination of products and services will provide organisations with unrivalled solutions, together with industry-leading quality of service. “It really is fabulous news for all concerned and makes a statement about the growth aspirations and quality of vision that Paul has for the entire team.”

Pro-Networks, which was founded in 2002 has clients in all countries of the UK as well as Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The company has secured multiple Microsoft gold and silver competencies, awarded by the technology giant to demonstrate the highest standards of its partnership programme.

Ten Ten Systems, named after the company’s first invoice of £1,010, was founded in 2003.

The expanded team specialise in the provision of IT support, managed services, cloud computing, flexible working, business communication and educational ICT.