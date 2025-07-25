North Wales Housing Raises Funds for Wales Air Ambulance

North Wales Housing has raised £6,445 for the work of Wales Air Ambulance, which will cover at least two ambulance missions.

Wales Air Ambulance was NWH’s charity partner for 2024/25 and the money was raised through a year-long fundraising campaign, including Bouncing Bingo, a monthly 50/50 competition and the annual staff conference raffle.

Emma Williams, Assistant Director of Finance and Chair of the NWH Charity Panel, said: