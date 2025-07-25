north wales business logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Menter Mon_Sidebar button advert (450 x 460 px)
Menter Mon_leaderboard GIF_cywir
ANW_Sidebar
Open Uni Sidebar
Cornerstone Finance_SML sidebar
BW-Expo-BNW-Sidebar-digital-ad-450x460px
25 July 2025
North Wales

North Wales Housing Raises Funds for Wales Air Ambulance

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


NWH staff handing over a cheque for £6445 to Wales Air Ambulance, our Charity of the Year for 20242025. Pictured are Emma Williams, Min Bissette and Hayley Owen with Elaine Orr and the crew.

North Wales Housing has raised £6,445 for the work of Wales Air Ambulance, which will cover at least two ambulance missions.

Wales Air Ambulance was NWH’s charity partner for 2024/25 and the money was raised through a year-long fundraising campaign, including Bouncing Bingo, a monthly 50/50 competition and the annual staff conference raffle.

Emma Williams, Assistant Director of Finance and Chair of the NWH Charity Panel, said:

“I would like to thank everyone who has got involved and supported our fundraising activities this year. We not only reached our target of £3,000 we more than doubled it and have had fun (and delicious food) in the process.

 

“Our efforts will really make a difference to someone’s life, and I am so proud of what our staff have been able to achieve.

 

“We were delighted to visit the crew this week in Caernarfon and hand over the cheque and thank them for all the incredible work they do on behalf of our community.”



We Are Hiring- site
north wales podcast

Columns & Features:
Ambition North Wales
21 July 2025

North Wales Is Building a Hydrogen Model That Works Locally
Ambition North Wales
11 July 2025

Supporting North Wales Businesses to Build a More Digital Workforce
Ambition North Wales
10 July 2025

AI is a Leadership Test – and North Wales is Ready to Lead
Menter Mon
8 July 2025

Collaboration Will Turn Hydrogen into a Scalable Solution

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //