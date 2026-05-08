North Wales Housing Marks 3,000th Home Milestone

North Wales Housing has handed over its 3,000th home.

This milestone comes during North Wales Housing’s strongest year of development to date. From 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026, the organisation added 143 new homes to its housing stock – the highest annual total achieved so far.

Building on this momentum, North Wales Housing is due to take ownership of a further 177 homes over the next 12 months.

The milestone was marked on site by North Wales Housing Chief Executive Helena Kirk, Board Member Rhys Edwards, Assistant Director of Development Lauren Eaton-Jones, and Castle Green Homes Operations Director Richard Williams.

Richard Williams, Operations Director at Castle Green Homes, said:

“We’re really pleased to be part of North Wales Housing reaching its 3,000th home. This milestone means a great deal to us, and we’re proud to be working together to help build a strong future alongside North Wales Housing.”

Four families received the keys to their new homes at Rydal, Colwyn Bay. Rydal View is a development delivered by Castle Green Homes and located on Pwllycrochan Avenue in Colwyn Bay. The scheme offers energy efficient homes with EPC ratings of A or B, helping residents reduce energy costs while supporting wider sustainability goals. The homes also benefit from solar panels, further enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability.

North Wales Housing’s 3,000th resident, Kieran, said:

“I’m really excited – it’s stunning. To be honest, North Wales Housing did most of the process for me. It didn’t feel rushed; it’s just been a nice journey.

“North Wales Housing has always been on the ball and helpful. If ever I’ve had any problems or queries, I’ve just given them a call and they’ve always been there.

“I really wanted to stay in Colwyn Bay because my family are here and it’s somewhere I know. I feel comfortable here.”

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing, said: