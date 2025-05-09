North Wales Hotel Joins Curated Collection of Luxury Retreats

A North Wales hotel has joined a leading collection of independent luxury hotels.

Penmaenuchaf in Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park has become a member of PoB Hotels.

Founded in 1982, PoB Hotels has long celebrated independent hotels that are deeply rooted in their locations. Membership is highly selective, with hotels undergoing a thorough assessment and annual inspections to ensure they meet the exceptional quality expected across design, service, and guest experience. The independent nature of every member property remains essential — ensuring each delivers a bespoke, regionally grounded experience that reflects the character of its setting.

Membership offers access to targeted marketing, meaningful brand partnerships, and a growing community of loyal, high-net-worth travellers seeking individuality, authenticity, and elevated service.

The hotel joins Matfen Hall in Northumberland and Mallory Court in Warwickshire as the collection's latest members.

Kalindi Juneja, CEO of PoB Hotels, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Matfen Hall, Mallory Court, and Penmaenuchaf into the PoB Hotels family. Each has shown a deep dedication to delivering best-in-class hospitality through investment, innovation, and a respect for their local heritage. More than ever, independent hotels are seeking strategic alignment with a brand that elevates their visibility without diluting their individuality. That’s what PoB Hotels offers — a platform built on quality, character, and community.”

Neil Kedward, Owner and CEO of Penmaenuchaf, said: