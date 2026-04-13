North Wales Holiday Park Operator Goes Solar at New Site

A North Wales holiday park operator has announced that a new site will be one of only a handful in the UK to have solar-powered lodges.

Abergele-based Ty Gwyn says two of the new lodges at Fishpool Holiday Park in Delamere, Cheshire, will boast solar panels and battery packs.

The park will reopen at the end of April after being acquired by Ty Gwyn, a third-generation family business.

The park will include a mix of caravans and lodges for rent and sale, while continuing to offer facilities for tourers on a seasonal and nightly basis.

The lodges are being provided by Victory Leisure Homes, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of holiday homes and lodges.

Victory’s innovative approach means that the lodges operate as their own energy unit.

Rhodri Owen, a director of Ty Gwyn, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Victory to enable holiday makers at Fishpool to enjoy our solar-powered lodges. “It not only makes good business sense, it also reduces the park’s carbon footprint.”

Harry Rix, a director of Rix Group, which owns Victory, said:

“By integrating solar and battery storage into caravans and lodges, we’re creating assets that are not only more sustainable, but also more efficient to operate and better aligned with the long-term direction of energy. Our innovative approach combines design, engineering and commercial thinking. “It also means that the solution can scale easily as sites expand. We believe this future-proofs developments, giving operators the flexibility to adapt as energy markets and regulations evolve. “Fishpool will be one of the first holiday parks in the UK to roll out this renewable energy technology. From a practical perspective, what makes this solution compelling is that it delivers on multiple fronts, with indicative returns in the region of five to six years, while also improving energy resilience at lodge level and enabling smarter energy use through off-peak charging. “It’s not just about generating power; it’s about managing it intelligently to reduce costs and reliance on the grid.”

Deeside-based CamGas is supplying Fishpool with 20% BIO LPG, a sustainable, renewable fuel made from waste residues and plant materials, reducing carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels. Holiday makers at Fishpool will also be able to access a dual charge point near the entrance to the park with two cars able to charge on each up to 22kw.

An extensive programme of works is now well underway including landscaping, groundworks and drainage. New caravans and lodges have also been delivered to the site ahead of the reopening.